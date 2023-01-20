Revolutionary AI Tool, LessonPlans.ai, Launches to Streamline Lesson Plan Creation for Teachers

PARLIN, N.J., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Workers Group, a 15-year veteran in the education space and leader in the field of AI-powered education, is proud to announce the launch of LessonPlans.ai, a revolutionary new tool for teachers. With LessonPlans.ai, teachers can create amazing lesson plans 10 times faster than ever before, using artificial intelligence to instantly generate high-quality, personalized lesson plans in seconds.

"We're thrilled to be at the forefront of the AI revolution in education," said Brian Stefanelli, Cofounder of Education Workers Group. "LessonPlans.ai is a game-changer for teachers, saving them time and effort while providing high-quality, personalized learning experiences for their students."

The user-friendly platform allows teachers to easily create detailed, personalized lesson plans in just seconds, without having to spend hours planning and preparing. With LessonPlans.ai, teachers can focus on what they do best - teaching - while the AI handles the rest.

To celebrate the launch, Education Workers Group is offering a free 7-day trial with no credit card required to sign up and after signing up teachers have an option to subscribe to the service for 80% off the first year. "We want as many teachers as possible to have the opportunity to experience the benefits of LessonPlans.ai," said Stefanelli.

For more information on LessonPlans.ai, or to sign up for the free trial, visit LessonPlans.ai.

About Education Workers Group

Education Workers Group was founded in 2007 with a mission to provide convenient, online continuing education courses to licensed professionals across a variety of fields. In the years since, they have leveraged advances in technology to expand their offerings and serve a diverse range of professions, including teachers, nurses, funeral directors, cosmetologists, electricians, insurance agents, HVAC technicians, mortgage brokers, private security professionals, radiologists, and tow operators.

