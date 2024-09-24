Revolutionary Ai Tool Speakimage.ai Set to Transform Accessible Communication

Speakimage.ai, slated for official release on October 1, 2024, is not just another AI communication tool. It stands out in the increasingly crowded field by automatically generating a trifecta of outputs – text, images, and video – from a single input, creating a more inclusive and accessible communication experience.

"Our goal for Speakimage.ai is simple, greater access," says Karmel Graham, the Founder of See Computing, which created Speakimage.ai. "Approximately, 30% of individuals are image-only thinkers, while 45% of people use a combination of images and words to process thoughts. With Speakimage.ai we're not just translating words; we're translating thoughts into multiple formats that cater to diverse cognition and sensory needs."

The tool's unique selling proposition lies in its holistic approach to communication. While other AI tools focus primarily on text output, Speakimage.ai takes a leap forward by considering the needs of those who process information differently. For visual thinkers, it creates vivid imagery that brings concepts to life. For the hearing-impaired it generates clear, captioned videos. For neurodivergent individuals, it offers a choice of aesthetic formats that best suit their processing preferences.

Imagine a world where a complex idea can be understood at a glance, where a silent video can speak volumes, and where thoughts can be shared in a way that resonates with every mind. This is the world See Computing aims to create, beginning with Speakimage.ai.

"We've seen firsthand how traditional communication methods and assumptions have left some individuals feeling overwhelmed and isolated," Graham adds. "Speakimage.ai is our answer to this problem. It's not just a tool; it's a bridge connecting diverse minds and fostering true understanding."

Speakimage.ai promises to be more than just a technological advancement; it's poised to be a catalyst for more inclusive and effective communication across all spheres of life.

See Computing is a tech start-up founded in 2022 by Karmel Graham in Los Angeles, California. See Computing is dedicated to researching, developing and deploying AI-infused software and hardware tools that delivery greater accessibility and usefulness to all.

