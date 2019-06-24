Revolutionary and Award-Winning FT Aviator Drone Controller from Fluidity is Taking Flight

HOUSTON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drone pilots, from commercial experts to novices, can now fly the skies with greater ease, precision and confidence, with Fluidity Tech's FT Aviator officially shipping today. The FT Aviator is currently compatible with nearly all DJI drones and is available now for $299 on the Fluidity website. The price will go up to its ESP of $449 on July 1, 2019.

Addressing a major need in a large and fast-growing market, Fluidity's uniquely-designed drone controller intuitively unlocks the human potential for drone flight with a more natural and exacting way of piloting. Traditional gaming-style, two-thumbed controllers are harder to master, and make it more difficult to obtain quality imagery while flying in dynamic, unscripted environments.

Since its launch and successful Kickstarter campaign in November 2018, the FT Aviator has been named a "CES 2019 Innovation Awards" honoree, received a coveted "Top Tech of CES 2019" award from Digital Trends, a "Best Drones of CES" award from Rotor Drone, and was named "Top Picks CES 2019, Drone Accessory" from Drone Rush. More recently, the innovative controller also took first place in the Safety Solutions category of the XCELLENCE Awards by the Association for Unmanned Vehicles Systems International.

"My experience with aviation and robotics taught me that there had to be a better, more precise way to move through space, and the FT Aviator is a culmination of experience, imagination and a great team of designers and engineers who brought this vision to life," said Scott Parazynski, founder and CEO. "The FT Aviator is more intuitive, responsive and efficient than any other method for flying UAVs today. It truly stands to change the industry, and I'm thrilled to get it into the hands of both novice and professional drone pilots."

An astronaut, pilot, physician and inventor, Parazynski designed the FT Aviator based on his diverse professional experiences, from operating the Space Shuttle robotic arm and experiences with surgical robotics, to piloting high performance aircraft and spaceflight training in virtual reality. The FT Aviator, deeply rooted in aerospace engineering, is incredibly precise and much easier to learn than existing devices on the market today. In addition, commonly accessed camera controls are built right into the controller, as are visual and tactile cues to enhance safety and flight performance.

About Fluidity Technologies

Fluidity Technologies is a technology innovation company focused on redefining movement through 3-dimensional space. Founded by former NASA astronaut, pilot and physician, Scott Parazynski, the company's mission is to simplify and improve motion in an increasingly complex world. In Fall 2018, Fluidity Technologies launched the FT Aviator, its first patented drone controller designed to dramatically increase the precision of drone flight, while tremendously simplifying it. For more information, please visit https://fluidity.tech/.

