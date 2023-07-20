Revolutionary Anti-Aging Market Expected to Reach USD 422.81 Billion Valuation by 2030 with a Striking CAGR of 8.61%

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global Anti-Aging market size was worth around USD 200.12 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 422.81 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.61% during the forecast period (2023- 2030).

Anti-Aging Market: Overview

The industry is run by players and stakeholders that deal with the production or sale of products and services that are expected to either prevent, slow down, or reverse the visible signs of aging. Some of the products include topical creams like moisturizers, sun protection, and serums while some activities are more surgery-oriented. In addition to these alternatives, the industry also involves the consumption of collagen-promoting oral capsules along with medical treatments and the general adoption of a healthy eating lifestyle to maintain physical appearance.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Anti-Aging Market Reports:

As per the analysis, the Anti-Aging market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 8.61% between 2023 and 2030.

between 2023 and 2030. The Anti-Aging market size was worth around USD 200.12 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 422.81 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing elderly population across the world

Based on means of consumption segmentation, topical creams were predicted to show maximum market share in the ear 2022

Based on distribution channel segmentation, speciality stores were the leading channel in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Anti-Aging Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Clinics, Salons, and Others), By Means of Consumption (Topical Cream, Injections, Chemical Treatments, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030" into their research database.

Anti-Aging Market: Growth Drivers

The industry growth is driven by the rising number of people willing to pay for maintaining physical aesthetics or delay the onset of any kind of age-related medical condition. It is also further highly influenced by the growing geriatric population with the desire and intention to maintain a youthful appearance or physical being.

The global anti-aging market is projected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness about the availability of the products in the commercial market. This has led to many people investing in different options to reverse aging signs or to maintain wellness and overall health.

With the help of immense information present on the internet along with the growing influence of social media further coupled with the exponential rise of the e-commerce segment, the awareness rate for anti-aging products, services, or lifestyle choices has surged drastically over the years. In addition to this, the modern world is witnessing a drastic change in cultural norms where physical appearance or beauty plays a significant role and the trend emphasizes maintaining youthfulness.

A key point to note is that there is a growing segment of the population and welfare agencies that are striving toward informing people that aging is a normal process but with the exhaustive marketing strategies adopted by the brands, currently the demand for anti-aging products is high. Other factors that contribute to the global market growth are increasing disposable income, constant product launches, product innovation, and rising investments in research & development.

Anti-Aging Market: Restraints

The global market products deal with various growth restraints and one of the key factors is the intense competition in the market. In the last few years, a lot of the players have entered the segment including already existing cosmetic brands and domestic companies. This has caused immense confusion amongst consumers due to the various claims of every business.

Furthermore, anti-aging products and services are expensive not only in terms of initial cost but maintenance as well. Some of these products are high in chemical content and may not be suitable for people with sensitive skin. Furthermore, there is a high rate of botched surgery in the surgical segment of the global industry which can impact the market reputation.

Global Anti-Aging Market: Segmentation

The global anti-aging market is segmented based on distribution channel, product, means of consumption, and others.

Based on distribution channel, the global market segments are specialty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, pharmacy & drug stores, clinics, salons, and others

In 2022, the industry witnessed the highest growth in the specialty stores segment followed by hypermarkets & supermarkets

Anti-aging products are special items and are purchased to perform specific roles in terms of reversing the signs of aging. Hence people prefer to buy these products from stores that specialize in different types of anti-aging items

Furthermore, the growth in the clinic segment was exceptionally high due to more number of people undergoing chemical and operational treatment processes to reverse the signs of aging

As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the US witnessed more than 3.3 million surgery including Dysport, Botox, and Xeomin

Based on means of consumption, the global market is divided into topical cream, injections, chemical treatments, and others

The highest CAGR was registered in the topical cream segment since the products in the segment are the most widely and commonly used items for anti-aging activities

Some of the products include moisturizers, toners, and sun protection creams. Additionally, these items do not tend to have any side effects on the skin as compared to other measures. However, it is critical for users to first test and try to prevent any allergic reaction

A recent study suggested that almost 1 or 2 in every 100 people are allergic to toiletries and cosmetic products

Recent Developments:

In May 2022 , REDUIT, a European beauty technology leader, announced the launch of a technological device in the US market. The technology can detect active ingredients in the skincare product and customize it for maximum benefit

, REDUIT, a European beauty technology leader, announced the launch of a technological device in the US market. The technology can detect active ingredients in the skincare product and customize it for maximum benefit In January 2021 , Biologi, a clean cosmetics brand, announced the launch of a new serum that takes a pro-aging approach by harnessing the qualities of phytonutrients

, Biologi, a clean cosmetics brand, announced the launch of a new serum that takes a pro-aging approach by harnessing the qualities of phytonutrients In November 2020 . Pond's launched a new range of anti-aging products priced at USD 7.99

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Anti-Aging Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global Anti-Aging market include;

Nu Skin Enterprises

Allergan

Estee Lauder

L'Oreal

Beiersdorf

Johnson & Johnson

Amway

Procter & Gamble

Merck

Pfizer

Shiseido

Galderma

Mary Kay

Sanofi

Novartis

Unilever

Revlon

Avon Products

GlaxoSmithKline

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 200.12 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 422.81 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.61% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Nu Skin Enterprises, Allergan, Estee Lauder, L'Oreal, Beiersdorf, Johnson & Johnson, Amway, Procter & Gamble, Merck, Pfizer, Shiseido, Galderma, Mary Kay, Sanofi, Novartis, Unilever, Revlon, Avon Products, GlaxoSmithKline, and Others Segments Covered By Distribution Channel, Means of Consumption, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.



Regional Analysis:

The global anti-aging market is expected to witness the highest growth in Asia-Pacific mainly due to a large number of consumer databases and the growing cultural norm of maintaining pleasing and beautiful physical attributes. South Korea and China have the highest rate of cosmetic surgical processes, which the government and welfare agencies are getting worried about.

Furthermore, the growing population of India and China with the younger generation being highly informed about anti-aging and cosmetic products due to the influence of social media could attract more revenue in the coming years. Growth in Europe is mainly due to the presence of dominant market players that have not made a mark for themselves in the domestic regions but also in the international market. Additionally, these companies are now investing in further research & development activities. Growth in North America is driven by the growing number of surgical processes carried out in different parts of the US.

Global Anti-Aging Market is segmented as follows:

Anti-Aging Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2023-2030)

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Pharmacy & Drug Stores

Clinics

Salons

Others

Anti-Aging Market: By Means of Consumption Outlook (2023-2030)

Topical Cream

Injections

Chemical Treatments

Others

Anti-Aging Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia



Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

