Revolutionary Artificial Intelligence Developed for the Restaurant Industry - A New Partnership Between Two Industry Giants Transforms Restaurants

From 2020 to date, Restaurants have been missing 30% - 50% of their phone calls due to staffing challenges and employee retention issues. Both OrderSolutions and ConverseNow respectively have been solving these staffing challenges / retention issues by centralizing phone orders for the world's largest restaurant brands. However, this new partnership will allow guests to choose if they want to speak to a human, Voice AI, or combination of both. This joint service helps restaurants save up to 60% on labor costs because they no longer have to spend as much money on recruiting, training, and retaining employees. Restaurants simply don't need as many people when using this service, as it gives them massive leverage to achieve more with less. Utilizing AI and call center tech allows restaurant brands to mitigate phone distractions, optimize in-store work schedules, increase revenue via higher throughput and frequent upsells, reduced abandoned calls, and an overall decrease in labor costs. Many restaurants have seen a double digit reduction in attrition because of the simplification and streamlining of their positions.

The combination of voice AI and live agents is disrupting the entire restaurant industry and has streamlined drive thru operations, catering orders, call in orders, and will eventually optimize in-store order payments. The symbiotic relationship between voice AI and call centers creates a positive outcome for guests, staff, and restaurant owners alike. This relationship gives customers the power of choice: Not everyone wants to interact with AI (even if it's best-in-class), so a live agent is available to serve those looking to speak with a human being while continuing to relieve understaffed restaurants from the burden of tending to phone calls and drive-thru orders. OrderSolutions and ConverseNow are able to take virtually 100% of all voice orders, allowing restaurants staff to place greater focus on fulfillment and in-person customer service.

Nick Tubis, CEO & Founder of OrderSolutions, commented, "We are extremely excited to partner with ConverseNow. We spent a lot of time looking at the best-in-class technology and have determined that ConverseNow's technology is above all. We believe that by combining our respective expertise, we can make a significant impact on the restaurant industry and grow up to 600% in the next few years. Our big focus right now is driving average check, increasing revenue, capturing all orders, and eliminating missed calls. Our service is a game changer for staffing issues and the benefits are especially prevalent on holidays. The partnership with ConverseNow compliments our benefits and amplifies them greatly."

Vinay Shukla, CEO and Co-Founder of ConverseNow, stated, "Our technology is generations ahead of the frustrating automated systems we've all dealt with, but that doesn't mean everyone will instantly adopt voice AI. At our core, we're a customer-centric company and pride ourselves in giving users the power to speak with a real person if desired. OrderSolutions will be an instrumental partner to enhance that human touch, especially at this stage in our growth."

"We're both in the business of supporting restaurants, and are glad to be working together to not only help these brands stay open during the labor shortage, but shape the future of restaurants altogether."

Rahul Aggarwal, COO, CPO and Co-Founder of ConverseNow, commented, "Voice AI is in its infancy, rapidly gaining traction among major restaurant chains. Our platform is best-in-class, but continues to learn and evolve every day. OrderSolutions will be a valuable partner for us not just to enhance guest experience, but propel our technology to perfect itself even faster as voice AI becomes more mainstream."

About OrderSolutions

OrderSolutions is one of the fastest growing restaurant call centers in the United States, with international operations located in the Philippines and South Africa. OrderSolutions has become the #1 Restaurant Call Center Firm in the United States and works with some of the largest restaurant brands in the nation. The firm helps restaurant brands streamline takeout and catering orders as well as centralize guest and employee relations. OrderSolutions is the market leader for friendly human support with operations in the United States, Philippines, and South Africa. Brands have seen an increase in to-go order revenue by 20% - 50% from agents up-selling on every call as well as eliminating missed calls. OrderSolutions partners also see an increase in throughput while saving 30% - 50% on labor costs compared to hiring internally.

About ConverseNow

ConverseNow provides voice AI-powered virtual ordering assistants for restaurants to automate the order-taking process from high-volume voice channels such as drive-thru and phone. The market leader in voice AI for restaurants, ConverseNow has developed best-in-class technology that takes limitless orders with remarkable accuracy, enhancing guest experience while reducing stress for staff. Partnering with a growing list of multinational and national brands, ConverseNow has helped restaurants boost same-store sales up to 31%, increase average ticket up to 25%, and provide up to 90 hours of additional labor per store each month. For more information, please visit https://www.conversenow.ai

