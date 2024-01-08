Revolutionary b4-app Unveiled at CES 2024, Transforming Baseball Metrics Access

The AI-driven b4-app swiftly offers advanced baseball-hitting metrics using an iPhone's camera and tripod, aiding player improvement while also contributing to the reduction of sports-related injuries.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 is set to introduce the groundbreaking b4-app, an AI-powered baseball batting application that's reshaping access to advanced hitting metrics. This innovative app instantly delivers comprehensive analytics — covering Exit Velocity, Launch Angle, and player biomechanics — vital for athletes to achieve powerful and precise homers. These metrics are now easily accessible through a straightforward setup with the b4-app using an iPhone's camera and a tripod.

The debut of the b4-app marks a significant advancement in how players and coaches access essential data, providing immediate and in-depth insights to enhance hitting skills. "We are thrilled to introduce this innovative tool, offering insights to baseball enthusiasts in the US and extending its appeal to a diverse community that includes basketball and softball players worldwide," stated Nicolas Tsao, co-founder of b4-app.

Seamlessly integrated within an intuitive interface, the b4-app acts as an on-the-go batting partner, employing AI-powered analysis for every batted ball. This transformative feature turns your iPhone into a constant training companion, enabling users to assess and replay their performance anytime, anywhere.

Moreover, the real-time visualized hitting data feature is invaluable for immediate understanding and refinement of hitting performance, contributing significantly to reducing sports-related injuries.

Additionally, the b4-app continually updates pro players' hitting videos and statistics, allowing users to connect with professional athletes, track their performances, and gain valuable insights to enhance batting proficiency.

The b4-app's revolutionary capacity to provide comprehensive metrics via a simple iPhone and tripod setup redefines sports science, amplifying knowledge while mitigating sports-related injury risks.

Experience the b4-app in action at CES 2024. Visit the b4-app booth from January 9-12, 2024, at the Venetian Expo, Tech West, Level 2, Booth 54706.

For more information, visit b4-app.com or download the app today from the Apple Store.

About b4-app Team(Company)

We are a software startup that loves baseball and believes in sports science.

Company: b4-app

Contact person:

Chien Chou(Marketing Specialist)

[email protected]

Nicolas Tsao(Co-founder)

Nicolas.Tsao@b4-app.com

+1-617-939-9178

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces24.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=0014V00003wZxbfQAC

SOURCE Keep Tossing Lab., Inc.