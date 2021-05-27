LEBANON, Tenn., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lochinvar, an industry leader in high-efficiency boilers and water heaters, today announced the 2021 Lochinvar Reveal Event, a virtual experience that will showcase the company's newest product releases with a focus on commercial and heat pump technology, making it a can't-miss event in domestic water and hydronic heating. Scheduled for June 2 at 2 p.m. CST, the event will also give key customers, industry leaders and top-tier media an inside look at the company's sustainability initiatives.

"The research and development teams at Lochinvar have been hard at work in recent months bringing highly efficient, brilliantly engineered products to market to provide our customers with real-world solutions," said Mike Lahti, vice president of sales and marketing at Lochinvar. "This event gives us an opportunity to offer our loyal partners a first look at some of our most recent product introductions."

Revolutionary Boiler Combustion Technology Unveiled at Lochinvar 2021 Reveal Virtual Event on June 2 Tweet this

The Lochinvar team will introduce a new commercial boiler combustion technology that will change the way professionals think about future boiler product selections. The most advanced in its current class, this product will not only offer customers an energy-efficient, smart solution, but one that will define the standard in commercial boiler performance. Attendees will also hear directly from several core members of the Lochinvar product development team who will address other recent product updates and key industry trends.

Josh Greene, vice president of government and industry affairs at A. O. Smith Corporation, Lochinvar's parent company, will conclude the event by addressing the steps Lochinvar and A. O. Smith are taking to help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, while continuing to provide high-efficiency products on a fuel-neutral basis.

Interested parties can register for free at TheLochinvarReveal.com.

About Lochinvar

Lochinvar, LLC is the leading manufacturer of high-efficiency boilers, water heaters, pool heaters, packaged water heating systems and storage tanks. In partnership with EC Power, Lochinvar also offers innovative cogeneration water heating solutions. Based in Lebanon, Tenn., with facilities in Chicago, Detroit, Rancho Cucamonga and Dallas. Lochinvar stocks all products in all locations. For more information about Lochinvar, visit www.Lochinvar.com .

SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation

Related Links

www.aosmith.com

