Revolutionary Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds™ Officially Launch

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bose announced the availability of its revolutionary noise-masking sleepbuds™ — tiny, truly wireless earbuds that combine an ultra-comfortable design with soothing sounds to block, cover, and replace the most common noises that interfere with sleep. Bose® sleepbuds are the smallest Bose product ever made and are packed with proprietary technology. They come with 10 pre-loaded "sleeptracks" that mirror the frequencies of snoring, neighbors, dogs, traffic, and more — hiding them beneath a layer of relaxing audio. They feature new patented ear tips for a snug, soft, barely-felt fit, and can run for up to 16 hours. And they solve a problem for millions of people that's vexed a multi-billion dollar industry.

Bose introduces its revolutionary noise-masking sleepbuds – tiny, truly wireless earbuds that combine an ultra-comfortable design with soothing sounds to block, cover and replace the most common noises that interfere with sleep. Bose introduces its revolutionary noise-masking sleepbuds – tiny, truly wireless earbuds that combine an ultra-comfortable design with soothing sounds to block, cover and replace the most common noises that interfere with sleep. Bose introduces its revolutionary noise-masking sleepbuds – tiny, truly wireless earbuds that combine an ultra-comfortable design with soothing sounds to block, cover and replace the most common noises that interfere with sleep. Bose introduces its revolutionary noise-masking sleepbuds – tiny, truly wireless earbuds that combine an ultra-comfortable design with soothing sounds to block, cover and replace the most common noises that interfere with sleep.

Bose sleepbuds™ are the first Bose product to use Bose noise-masking technology. They aren't active noise cancelling headphones, they're not in-ear headphones with an added feature, and they don't stream music — because every last detail was optimized for one thing — better sleep, all night, every night.

Bose Noise-Masking Technology

"Noise-masking is a science," said Daniel Lee, systems engineer for Bose sleepbuds. "It's more than ambient sound or white noise. You can't achieve it by simply turning up the volume on calming songs. And depending on the situation, it's more effective than active noise cancelling — even ours. During the day, QuietComfort headphones improve focus and productivity, or let you hear your playlists and calls clearly in loud places. But at night, you're trying to shut down completely, and the world is naturally more quiet — and when it's quiet, even the slightest sound seems loud. Bedside machines can't cover it, earplugs can't block it, and earbuds meant for sitting, standing, or moving can't be worn for hours laying down — especially on your side. But Bose sleepbuds can. And if you're someone who's tried everything and nothing's worked, or haven't tried anything believing nothing will, we made them for you."

"Sleep deprivation is a growing, global epidemic that impacts our lives and our health," said Brian Mulcahey, category director of Wellness at Bose. "It hits close to home for us, too. For years, our customers, coworkers, friends, and family members have asked us to make a product that helps them fall asleep and stay asleep. We took that seriously, and put together an incredible team of experts in noise management, acoustics, psychoacoustics, electronic miniaturization, wireless in-ear headphones, and neurology. They represent some of the top talent in their fields, and their work inspired our entire company. Because behind the staggering statistics are real people, and this product can be a game changer for many of them."

An Engineering Breakthrough

Bose® sleepbuds™ are a sophisticated engineering feat. Each bud weighs just 1.4 grams, and measures just over 1 centimeter wide and high. On their exterior is a laser-etched antenna for reliable connectivity to a phone or tablet. Inside, there's a rechargeable silver-zinc battery, a miniscule transducer, and a micro-circuit board with flash memory to store the pre-loaded noise-masking sound files. Both attach to a new noise-isolating StayHear+ Sleep tip — another line of defense that creates a physical barrier to unwanted sound. StayHear+ Sleep tips are included in three sizes. They're soft, pliable, and virtually weightless. And their materials, shape and form were optimized specifically for rest, so they feel great and stay in all night, regardless of sleep position.

The Bose Sleep App and Sleepbud Charging Case

Bose sleepbuds use low-energy Bluetooth®, are iOS and Android compatible, and come with the Bose Sleep app that makes it easy to update, control, and select preferences. Users can set an alarm for the morning, choose the sleeptrack and volume that works best for their environment — and instantly hear gentle waves instead of a noisy partner, rustling leaves instead of the party next-door, smooth-turning wind turbines instead of busy city streets, and more.

Bose sleepbuds come in a brushed aluminum charging case that provides up to 16 hours of battery life unplugged — perfect for travel and overnight stays.

Availability and Price

Bose sleepbuds have a high-gloss white finish and will retail for $249 USD. They're available in the US and Canada beginning today at Bose stores, bose.com, and select resellers; and select markets in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Mexico and Latin America this fall.

A Thank You To Indiegogo Customers

Sleepbuds™ prototypes were introduced in November 2017 on Indiegogo, and sold-out in six days. Non-production units were sent to owners in March 2018, who provided feedback on their performance so improvements could be made to final production units — which all Indiegogo customers will receive as a replacement, free of charge. Bose thanks each of them for their support, collaboration and trust.

About Bose Corporation

Bose Corporation was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar G. Bose, then a professor of electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Today, the company is driven by its founding principles, investing in long-term research to develop new technologies with real customer benefits. Bose innovations have spanned decades and industries, creating and transforming categories in audio and beyond. Bose products for the home, in the car, on the go and in public spaces have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music.

Bose Corporation is privately held. The company's spirit of invention, passion for excellence, and commitment to extraordinary experiences can be found around the world — everywhere Bose does business.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolutionary-bose-noise-masking-sleepbuds-officially-launch-300669151.html

SOURCE Bose Corporation

Related Links

https://www.bose.com

