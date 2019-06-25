Revolutionary Breakthrough in Imaging and Surveillance Technology

PAOLI, Pa., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAPC Systems, Inc., a company engaged in the design and development of highly sophisticated electronic systems, has announced the release of a patented and revolutionary imaging and surveillance technology with capabilities that no other "panoramic" camera system can claim.

The View-190 as it was named, performs distortion correction of video signals in real-time at many angles of inclination across an ultra-wide horizontal field of view. This advanced technology substantially improves the real-time output of distortion limiting, ultra-wide-angle, video images.

According to Geoffrey Engel, the designer and developer of View-190, the patented technology has the following differentiating features:

Provides a horizontal field of view (HFOV) of 220 degrees or more versus the standard limited view of less than 180 degrees.

Provides a vertical field of view (VFOV) of 70 degrees or more versus the standard 44 degrees.

Performs distortion correction in real-time which allows surveillance operators to see the enhanced view as it happens.

Can accommodate higher angles of inclination (tilt) while maintaining a "natural view" image that does not split or distort. This works for angles of inclination of 35 degrees or more – versus the standard 6 degrees.

Operates at 60 frames per second versus the standard 30 frames per second.

View-190 is compatible with existing panoramic video camera systems so that a user can integrate this technology into their existing models and customer base.

At a total cost of $300 in volume, it is extremely cost effective.

Geoffrey Engel, the developer of View-190, has decades of diverse experience as an electronics engineer, software developer, mechanical designer, and an advanced mathematician. Engel started with a totally blank slate and no preconceived notions and built a core algorithm which drives the proprietary ability to perform video distortion correction in real-time across a multitude of angles of inclination.

According to George Stasen, company Chairman, Engel's unique electronics experience has allowed him to create a completely Nuevo design of an advanced panoramic video system with unlimited market opportunity due to its superior capability and cost effectiveness.

The system is for sale to an appropriate buyer. For more information please see the website www.RAPCsystemsinc.com.

SOURCE RAPC Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.RAPCsystemsinc.com

