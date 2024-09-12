Revolutionary Charging for the Newest iPhone: The Baseus PicoGo Series Sets a New Standard

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in consumer electronics, Baseus consistently pioneers innovative products that simplify everyday life and stay ahead of technological trends. The newly launched Baseus PicoGo Series , specifically designed for the new iPhone, which is The world's first charging lineup compatible with 45W fast charging for iPhone 16 series. PicoGo Series offers a range of cutting-edge charging accessories that aim to redefine how we stay powered on the go. Supported by extensive research from Frost & Sullivan, Baseus has been recognized as the world's leading provider of Retractable Power Products. Baseus is proud to introduce the flagship products of the PicoGo Series, crafted to seamlessly adapt to the diverse charging needs of new iPhone users across different lifestyles.

Baseus PicoGo

Baseus PicoGo Fast Charger 45W: Support Full speed PD 3.0 fast charging for the iPhone 16 series

Optimized for the Newest iPhone: The Baseus PicoGo Fast Charger 45W is specifically designed to support the latest iPhone models, fully supporting PD 3.0 45W fast charging to ensure maximum efficiency and compatibility. It also delivers exceptional performance for a wide range of devices, including other smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Powerful Fast Charging: With the 45W rapid charging capabilities, the charger powers iPhones up to three times faster than many competitors and maintains excellent support for other leading smartphones, like Samsung, as well as various other devices.

Heat Dissipation: With TÜV Rheinland CERTIFIED, advanced stacking tech and graphene application, the Baseus PicoGo 45W Fast Charger can last longer without overheating – providing a cooler, safer, and more reliable charging experience.

Compact and Portable Design: Now 54.2% smaller than the original design, the Baseus PicoGo 45W Fast Charger is ideally designed for portability and easy storage. The lightweight design also makes the charger seamless to travel with.

Wide Compatibility: To stay ahead of evolving times, the Baseus PicoGo 45W Fast Charger features a USB-C port that is compatible with a variety of devices. These include smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more.

Baseus PicoGo Power Bank 10000mAh 45W

45W Fast Charging: Experience exceptional power with the Baseus PicoGo 45W Power Bank, featuring a 10,000mAh capacity. Perfectly optimized for the latest iPhones and Samsung smartphones, it delivers a maximum output of 45W through its USB-C port or built-in cable and supports up to 30W input for fast recharging.

2-in-1 Wired and Wireless Convenience: The Baseus PicoGo 45W Power Bank offers versatile charging with both a built-in cable for direct charging and wireless charging capability, giving you the flexibility to charge multiple devices in the way that suits you best.

Ultra-Thin Design: Make storage and portability an issue of the past with the new skinny design of the Baseus PicoGo 45W Power Bank – fitting seamlessly into bags and keeping your desk tidy.

Universal Compatibility: Keep almost all your devices charged with the wide range of compatibility of the Baseus PicoGo 45W Power Bank. With a USB-C input port and USB, USB-C, and USB-C cable output ports, users can take full advantage of the ultra-fast charging power for a variety of devices.

Smart Digital Display: Stay alert and stay ahead with the Baseus PicoGo 45W Power Bank smart display panel that provides the exact battery status in real-time – ensuring that your power bank is charged effectively and on time, every time.

Baseus PicoGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charger 67W

Retractable Cable Design: One of the hallmark features of the Baseus PicoGo 67W charger is its ability to endure through the use of a 2ft retractable and flexible cable. This reliable and intelligent design ensures that your desk stays tidy and tangle-free while allowing you to easily adjust the length of your charging cable as required.

Qi2 Fast Charging: With a Qi2 certification, the Baseus PicoGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charger seamlessly provides fast charging that is 2 times faster than the average Qi technology available today. The unique charger boasts a 67W maximum output while still supporting 15W wireless charging for iPhones – allowing an iPhone 15 Pro to reach 30% battery in just 30 minutes.

High-Speed Simultaneous Charging: Speed and versatility are essential for modern chargers which is why the PicoGo 67W charger is the world's first wireless charger that can fast-charge smartphones and laptops at the same time. Using a 15W output for phones and a 67W for laptops, users can keep two different devices charging efficiently at their desktops simultaneously while still having a 100W plug and 100W charging cable.

Compact and Portable: The 67W PicoGo charger is also astoundingly lightweight and compact – even smaller than a Rubik's cube. This ensures that users can carry the wireless charger around easily and makes traveling and storage a breeze.

Adhesive Base & Adjustable Stand: Keep your charging stable with the snap and pull feature on your Baseus PicoGo charger stand. The extendable and adhesive base is ideal for Pro and Pro Max models and provides all the stability and slip-prevention you need to charge devices without any worries – making it ideal for desktop workspaces.

Baseus PicoGo Magnetic Snap-Back Charging Cable 240W

240W Fast Charging & Portable: The Baseus PicoGo Magnetic Snap-Back Charging Cable delivers ultra-fast 240W charging with wide compatibility, while its magnetic design keeps your space tidy and organized. Made with soft TPE material, it ensures durability with a bend lifespan of over 5,000 times.

Baseus PicoGo Magnetic Power Bank with Rotatable Stand 5000mAh 20W

Qi2 Certified Ultra-Fast Wireless Charging: The new Baseus PicoGo Magnetic Power Bank boasts an impressive 5000mAh capacity and is Qi2-certified to provide ultra-fast 20W charging power like no other.

2-in-1 Wired and Wireless Function: Get the best of both worlds with the Baseus PicoGo 5000mAh Magnetic Power Bank with both wireless and wired charging capabilities. Experience diverse power with a 20W max output through a USB-C port or a 15W max output with wireless charging – providing the best fusion of portability and desk gripping features.

Ultra-Slim Design: Enjoy a sleek and portable design with the 0.54-inch thickness of the Baseus PicoGo 5000mAh Magnetic Power Bank – ensuring that your power bank can be easily stored for traveling and different working environments.

360° Adjustable Kickstand: Recharge from every angle with a 360° adjustable kickstand on the Baseus PicoGo 5000mAh Magnetic Power Bank. This flexibility and stability ensure an efficient and seamless charging experience.

Multiple Charging Protection Protocols: For maximum safety, the Baseus PicoGo 5000mAh Magnetic Power Bank also comes equipped with several protocols and protections in place to keep your charging experience smooth and safe.

As a company that strives for excellence, Baseus is committed to producing products that do more for users and their diverse lifestyles. The Baseus PicoGo Series is proof of what happens when expert skills, intelligent design, and a dedication to user experience come together to form brilliant and innovative technologies.

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus was born out of utmost care for users. The company embodies its slogan: Practical. Reliable. Based on User. This shows the pursuit of ultimate practicality to solve users' problems with outstanding design and fashionable appearances that also reflect reliability, high quality, and cost-effectiveness. Baseus delivers a variety of products - including Portable Chargers , Desktop Chargers , Wall Chargers , Wireless Earbuds , and Docking Stations . Chosen by 300 million users and providing 6 billion services, Baseus delivers over 100 million practical and aesthetic products each year, continuously enhancing users' sense of fulfillment. Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.

