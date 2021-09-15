Revolutionary Clinics Announces Adoption of Green Flower's New GF Institute Cannabis Credentials

VENTURA, Calif. and SOMERVILLE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Flower announced today that Revolutionary Clinics and its Co-Founder Ryan Ansin are joining the newly-formed GF Institute (GFI) in a historic, industry-wide push to promote adoption of the cannabis industry's first professional credential program, supported by standardized education programs developed by many leading employers currently operating in cannabis.

"While there's no one right way to do things, there are many wrong ways within each vertical within the cannabis industry. I hear constantly from managers within my company that it's easier to hire fresh minds because cannabis operators often come with bad habits inherent to the legacy market of secrecy, small scale, and sometimes cut-corners. To standardize our learning allows managers to develop confidence in our team-members' abilities to learn and develop novel concepts that will benefit the company, while remaining responsible and fact-based in our approach," said Ansin.

There is a growing trend of bringing in candidates from other industries in cannabis recruitment that requires every new employee to be trained from scratch, and most cannabis employers simply don't have the bandwidth or expertise to develop industry-adopted programs with the necessary level of rigor and depth to satisfy cannabis regulators. Moreover, building out a robust training and instructional design team often introduces a number of sharp operational complexities that result in lost profitability and focus on other strategic business imperatives.

"GF Institute stands alone in providing quality, substantiated educational materials and programs amidst one of the most complex industries one could choose to be a part of in the present day. When working within startup companies in a startup industry, just getting our feet under ourselves and scaling larger than ever before in history, our companies need resources like GFI to give our fellow team members confidence in their ability to learn, develop, and grow with integrity and solid foundations for the future," Ansin continued.

With the creation of the GF Institute, the cannabis industry will collectively build and develop a truly skilled and talented workforce through standardized education, and credential holders will be similarly able and empowered to proudly demonstrate their professionalism, knowledge, and credibility with co-workers, customers, and the general public.

"Revolutionary Clinics' medical marijuana dispensaries are thriving communities that cater to their customers' needs to create a truly unique and positive experience—this care and attention to detail makes them a perfect fit as a GF Institute Founding Member," said Max Simon, CEO and Co-Founder of Green Flower. "GFI will solve many of the issues in the cannabis workforce and help employers like Revolutionary Clinics train and develop their employees in the necessary skills, knowledge, and credibility they need to succeed."

GF Institute is overseen by an independent Steering Committee, composed of 30+ leading cannabis employers who approve the curricula for each job role, champion education and professional development, support social equity and community initiatives, and are committed to raising the overall knowledge and quality of professionals in our industry.

GFI is launching with 3 credentials: Dispensary Associate Certificate, Cultivation Technician Certificate, and Manufacturing Agent Certificate, to focus on the largest sectors of people growth in the industry. On successful completion of a credential, an individual is automatically granted membership to GFI. The post-graduate GF Institute will offer its members exclusive access to continuing education content, networking and career development opportunities, and more.

To encourage industry-wide adoption, GF Institute invites every Licensed Cannabis Operator across the United States to join this historic push to bring credibility, equity, and professionalism to our industry and become Founding Members of GFI.

The deadline for Founding Member applications is December 31, 2021, with an added financial incentive for brands who act early -- Founding Member brands are granted access to deploy the GFI certificates across their organization as part of the standard licensing fee for Green Flower's enterprise learning and development platform at no additional cost.

For more information on GF Institute or the GFI Cannabis Credential program, please visit the GF Institute website and download the complete program documentation, review course syllabi and find answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

About Green Flower:

Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today.

Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

ABOUT REVOLUTIONARY CLINICS – Revolutionary Clinics is harnessing the positive power of the emerging cannabis industry to raise the standard for alternative care and generate economic opportunity across Massachusetts. At its three registered marijuana dispensaries in Cambridge and Somerville, Revolutionary Clinics provides the highest quality medical marijuana products and the very best in patient care, and was named best medical dispensary in the state by its peers in 2019. Its state-of-the-art cultivation facility is located in Fitchburg, Mass. Revolutionary Clinics employs more than 375 colleagues across its manufacturing and retail operations and generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue for Massachusetts' communities in 2019. Through its corporate social responsibility program, Cannabis with a Conscience, Revolutionary Clinics joins with a range of partners in supporting healthy lives and vulnerable populations, advancing community revitalization efforts through philanthropy and public-private partnerships, and promoting diversity within the cannabis industry. Learn more at https://www.revolutionaryclinics.org/csr/

Contact: Adam Summers

e: [email protected] p: 708.223.2336

SOURCE Green Flower

Related Links

http://www.green-flower.com

