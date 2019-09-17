Revolutionary Cosmetic Skin and Sexual Wellness Treatments Are Coming to Central New Jersey

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Botox, dermal fillers, and sexual wellness treatments are among the new aesthetic treatment procedures available at IVIV Health and Aesthetics, a medical aesthetic practice located in the heart of central New Jersey.

IVIV Health and Aesthetics is owned and operated by Dr. Tanya Weissman, a board-certified physician with extensive experience working with PRP treatments, stem cell treatments, and Botox injections to help manage chronic pain and heal damaged tissues and tendons. Weissman was named by NJ TopDocs as a 2019 Top Doctor.

Dr. Tanya Weissman, a board-certified physician with extensive experience working with PRP treatments, stem cell treatments, and Botox injections to help manage chronic pain and heal damaged tissues and tendons. She was named as one of New Jersey's 2019's TopDocs.

"We take a physician-first approach at IVIV Health and Aesthetics because we want our patients to know that their health and safety is our priority," Weissman said. "Patients feel reassured by our use of nurses and nurse practitioners, who are fully trained in the protocol required for these treatments, including drawing blood and injection safety."

This makes IVIV Health and Aesthetics one of very few establishments that offer such a variety of wellness services – and most importantly have an experienced medical professional to ensure they are administered in a safe and comfortable fashion.

Weissman is joined by Dr. Aleksandra Novik, a nurse practitioner who brings experience in aesthetics, cardiology, endocrinology and physical medicine and rehabilitation to IVIV Health and Aesthetics.

"Dr. Novik takes pride in making sure patients feel their best and achieve natural-looking results," Weissman said. "We are thrilled to welcome her to the IVIV Health and Aesthetics family."

According to Weissman, adding Botox injections to the practice enables her and Novik to treat medical conditions as well as cosmetic treatments. Botox is a common treatment for hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating), migraines, and TMJ, as well as for cosmetic enhancement such as fine lines, wrinkles, and crow's feet.

"These injections can be a very effective treatment for patients seeking to control excessing sweating in the palms, feet, and underarms," Weissman said.

According to Weissman, many treatments at IVIV Health and Aesthetics, particularly platelet-rich plasma (PRP) aesthetic treatments, are designed to support and enhance the body's natural healing power. The sexual wellness treatments added to the medical spa's lineup of services use PRP rejuvenation to increase blood flow to the genital area in both men and women, which helps with performance, sensitivity, and satisfaction.

"With regenerative treatments, the body uses its own resources to heal itself by enhancing its natural healing processes," Weissman said. "Whenever the body detects injury, platelets rush to the site to help facilitate the healing process. Platelet-rich plasma is full of those same growth factors that enable your body to regenerate using its own characteristics, making it an excellent option for acne scarring and reviving skin for a youthful, refreshed look."

Botox, dermal fillers and sexual wellness treatments join the medical spa's lineup of physician-administered aesthetic treatments, including PRP treatment for hair restoration and regrowth, PRP treatment for face and skin, vitamin drips, and IV therapy. For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.IVIVHealth.com.

ABOUT IVIV HEALTH AND AESTHETICS

Based in the heart of central New Jersey, IVIV Health and Aesthetics offers rejuvenation treatments in a safe and relaxing atmosphere. Under the care and guidance of a doctor and nurse practitioners, clients can receive treatments such as Juvéderm®, Botox®, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments for hair and skin rejuvenation, IV drip and vitamin therapy, and PRP-based sexual wellness treatments. For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.IVIVHealth.com.

SOURCE IVIV Health and Aesthetics

Related Links

http://www.IVIVHealth.com

