Revolutionary Demron Training Suit Transforms Safety Training

MIAMI, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiation Shield Technologies Inc. (RST), a leader in advanced safety gear, announces the launch of the Demron Training Suit, offering unmatched protection and comfort for rigorous training scenarios.

Innovative Technology for Maximum Protection

The Demron Training Suit, made from our patented Demron fabric, provides superior shielding against radiation, chemicals, and biological threats, ideal for military, first responders, and industrial workers.

Key Features:

Advanced Thermo Conductive Self-Cooling: Ensures breathability and extended wear.

Lightweight and Comfortable: Designed for cool & comfortable wear.

Durable and Reusable: Maintains integrity through 10 decontamination washes.

Authentic Training Experience: Mimics the style, feel, and fit of our Demron Full Body Suit.

Acclimation Support: Helps workers adapt to full-body suit conditions without wear or damage.

