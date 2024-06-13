Revolutionary Dronebuster® FS Revealed, Provides New Capabilities for Fixed-Site Drone Defense

PORTLAND, Ore., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Force Enterprises, LLC, a leader in C-UAS equipment design and manufacturing, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, Dronebuster® Fixed-Site (FS). This groundbreaking product redefines industry standards and revolutionizes how integrators architect their c-UAS systems.

The all-new Dronebuster FS (Fixed-Site)

The Dronebuster FS incorporates leading-edge technology and user-centric design to deliver unparalleled performance and efficiency. It empowers users to cost-effectively install distributed c-UAS equipment to protect complex perimeters as part of a layered defense.

"The team continues to rapidly innovate our Dronebuster platform. The Dronebuster FS provides lots of capability to adjust the system parameters and is readily integrated onto vehicles, pan-tilts, or user-defined installations," says Greg Valentin, President of Flex Force Enterprises.

Key features of the Fixed-Site include:

Scalable architecture with multiple RF emitter configurations





Low cost, IP-67 capability for distributed effects





Easy to integrate and operate with serial network protocols





Capability to adjust system parameters to optimize performance against threat or minimize collateral damage concerns

The official unveiling of the Dronebuster Fixed-Site will occur at Eurosatory in Paris, France, on June 17, 2024. Attendees are encouraged to visit booth D281 in Hall 5a to experience firsthand the innovation and potential of the latest addition to the Dronebuster product family.

For more information about the Dronebuster Fixed Site, visit www.flexforce.us or contact us at [email protected].

Founded in 2012, Flex Force Enterprises LLC, a DZYNE Company, designs and manufactures advanced weapon systems for the modern warfighter. The company has a proven record of transitioning emerging technologies into deployable, combat-proven products that provide immediate tactical advantages. Our product families—the ASP and Dronebuster—provide the warfighter with significant overmatch capability. The Dronebuster is in use worldwide by U.S. and coalition forces to defeat terrorist drone threats.

