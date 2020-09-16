Revolutionary Eclipse™ Rapid Wall Repair Patches are DAP's Fastest, Strongest, and Thinnest Drywall Repair Solution

Developed to solve the most frequent drywall repair frustrations faced by professionals and do-it-yourselfers, Eclipse is a specially formulated all-in-one drywall repair solution that requires no spackling, sanding or additional tools for a completely mess-free repair – simply patch the damage and it's ready to paint immediately, allowing projects to be finished in minutes, not hours or days.

"Our Eclipse patches are the easiest and fastest drywall repair solution and will completely change the way both professionals and DIYers look at and approach repairing drywall damage," said Megan Youngs, Senior Product Manager at DAP. "It's a unique solution that allows you to finish your project faster, addressing the most common challenges associated with drywall repairs – and with our innovative design, it eliminates the need for spackling or sanding. It provides a smooth, seamless repair, while also providing strength and durability for areas around the home that may see reoccurring impact."

Offering superior doorknob impact resistance, Eclipse is stronger than drywall itself and unmatched by other repair solutions. It offers a permanent, long-lasting repair that won't peel or lose adhesion over time. Specifically designed for easy blending, DAP Eclipse provides a smooth finished repair that won't flash once painted for a superior and flawless finish.

"Eclipse takes the hassle, mess and challenge out of drywall repairs while still offering a smooth, permanent finished repair," added Youngs. "It can even withstand repeated impact, such as from a doorknob, which is an important feature for such a quick and easy patching solution."

DAP Eclipse Rapid Wall Repair Patches can be found at The Home Depot nationwide starting in September, and are available in multiple sizes to tackle nearly any repair:

2-inch patch, ideal for small repairs such as nail holes, nail pops, screw holes, anchor and cable cord removal damage.

4-inch patch, ideal for medium repairs including everyday wall damage caused by moving furniture, rough-housing/accidents or relocating of towel racks.

6-inch patch, ideal for larger repairs up to 3-inches in diameter and specifically designed to withstand doorknob impact.

For more information, visit www.dap.com.

About DAP Products Inc.

Founded in 1865, DAP is a leading manufacturer and supplier of caulks, sealants, foam, adhesives, and patch and repair products with a history of first-to-market innovations. For 155 years, DAP has provided professional contractors, remodelers and do-it-yourselfers with trusted, quality, reliable, and long-lasting products.

For more information about DAP products and applications, visit our website at www.dap.com.

SOURCE DAP Products Inc.

