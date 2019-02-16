Revolutionary Erectile Dysfunction Treatment, GAINSWave®, Now Offered by Formula Wellness Center in Texas

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Formula Wellness Center is implementing a non-invasive and drug free solution for Erectile Dysfunction (ED) called GAINSWave , which boasts a 75% success rate. GAINSWave is a premium brand of shockwave therapy designed to remove micro-plaque and stimulate the growth of new blood vessels to improve blood flow.

Erectile Dysfunction is a natural condition that affects every man with age. When men age, the vessels in their genitalia weaken as a result of built micro-plaque. This plaque restricts the blood flow that streams throughout the male member, resulting in a lack in the amount of blood required for erection. Subsequently, sensitivity declines along with the promotion of new blood vessels.

"For years, medical professionals have been searching for a concrete solution to treat the core of erectile dysfunction as opposed to just masking the symptoms with painful injections and pharmaceuticals," says Brian Rudman, MD. "From my experience, GAINSWave is that solution." The treatment is based on a series of over 30 clinical studies , and is supported by a network of over 320 urologists and medical professionals across the country.

Patients receiving GAINSWave have testified on their results, reporting improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between ejaculation. "It's also a powerful way to prevent ED. Until recently, most men were unaware that they could take their packages in for routine maintenance," adds Brian Rudman, MD.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction and Peyronie's disease Formula Wellness Center is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 4342 Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75225, USA.

Formula Wellness is a cutting edge company that helps patients maximize performance. We focus on preserving wellness through nutrition, exercise and supplementation. We are medical doctor based. Likewise we try to use empirically based non-invasive procedures to take your health to optimal levels.

