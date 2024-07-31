Revolutionary FlackTek™ Technology Enhances Solvent Purging Process in Cannabis Extracts

LANDRUM, S.C., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking study conducted by Cambium Analytica , a leader in analytical testing, product development and contract research and development for the food, dietary supplement and botanical industries, found that revolutionary technology created by FlackTek™ significantly accelerated the solvent purging process in cannabis extracts, promising enhanced safety, efficiency, and product quality. The study, titled "Accelerated Cannabis Extract Solvent Purging Using A Novel Speed-Mixing Approach," highlights how FlackTek™'s innovative approach outperforms traditional methods in both speed and effectiveness.

Cannabis industry professionals have long sought more efficient solvent removal methods, which are critical for product safety and quality. FlackTek™'s technology offers a rapid solution that ensures thorough purging of solvents while maintaining the integrity of the extracts. In tests, the FlackTek™ method achieved solvent removal in a fraction of the time taken by conventional methods, drastically reducing the risk of solvent-related safety issues and improving the final product's quality.

"At Cambium Analytica, we are excited to present the findings of our groundbreaking study, which demonstrates the remarkable efficacy of FlackTek™'s revolutionary technology in accelerating the solvent-purging process for cannabis extracts," stated Dr. Ed Szczygiel, director of product development for Cambium Analytica." This advancement represents a significant leap forward for the cannabis industry, offering a superior solution to the long-standing challenge of efficient solvent removal."

"FlackTek™, is thrilled with the findings of Cambium Analytica's groundbreaking study, which underscores the transformative impact of our revolutionary technology on the solvent-purging process in cannabis extracts," expressed Ted Reynolds, cannabis director at FlackTek. "FlackTek™'s approach not only accelerates the removal of solvents but also significantly enhances the safety, efficiency, and quality of the final product. This validation by a leader in analytical testing services reaffirms our commitment to driving innovation and setting new standards in the cannabis industry."

About Cambium Analytica

Cambium Analytica is a next-generation B2B analytical testing, product development, and contract research company that leverages a novel service model to serve FDA-regulated markets such as food, dietary supplements, botanical products, and natural pharmaceuticals. They are an innovative, specialized, and customer-centric scientific partner that leverages their abilities to help clients develop & scale truly great products. To learn more, please visit cambiumanalytica.com .

About FlackTek™

Headquartered in Landrum, South Carolina, FlackTek™ has been creating materials processing solutions since 1996. With a core focus on quality and performance, it strives to deliver industry-best results at every point in the mixing process. To that end, FlackTek™ offers The FlackTek™ - a high-speed planetary mixer, supplies, and accessories for all scales of needs ranging from R&D to production, in-depth training, and world-class technical support and service.

Design and manufacturing work for the FlackTek™ is done in the U.S., out of a state-of-the-art facility located outside of Boulder, Colorado. There, it creates the most advanced planetary mixers on the market by leveraging decades of materials processing knowledge and sourcing the highest quality componentry. This combination of technical expertise and high-end manufacturing is what allows FlackTek™ to uphold its characteristic standard of quality, and boast the world's best support to guarantee materials processing performance that their customers rely on. FlackTeks are designed, built, and supported by people who know how to use them.

For more information log on to www.FlackTek.com .

