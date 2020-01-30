Revolutionary GAINSWave® Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction Offered by Clinic4Men.com in Dothan, Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Gregg Soifer, MD with Clinic4Men.com is making waves in the medical world of sexual wellness by joining the GAINSWave® movement to offer GAINSWave treatment! This breakthrough noninvasive medical therapy uses low-intensity shockwave therapy to enhance sexual performance and treat Erectile Dysfunction (ED) symptoms.

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection.

Thankfully, GAINSWave can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

The GAINSWave network consists of over 390 medical professionals across the nation who specialize in providing patients with natural solutions for ED. Thanks to numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy not only improves Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance.

Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug- and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Clinic4Men.com is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 1801 W. Main St., Suite 5A, Dothan, Alabama 36301.



