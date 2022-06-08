Revolutionary GCI Outdoor LevrUp Canopy Highlights Product Assortment Displayed by Gathr Outdoors During Summer Outdoor Retailer Show 2022

A welcomed innovation in the outdoor canopy category, the GCI Outdoor LevrUp Canopy offers simple, solo setup and breakdown, all from outside the frame. Patent-pending technology locks the canopy in place without the user ever having to bend down and duck under the frame to secure. This thoughtful design decision addresses a common user pain point, delivering sideline parents, tailgaters, beachgoers and campers a seamless, time-saving solution unlike anything on the market.

"Our purpose is to make gathering together outdoors more comfortable and convenient," said Keith Bornholtz, CEO, Gathr Outdoors. "The GCI Outdoor LevrUp Canopy is a game changer for anyone who has struggled to set up or break down traditional canopy solutions. Our ORCA 65-Quart Wheeled Cooler and ultra lightweight and packable Klymit Maxfield 1 Tent are additional examples of innovations that make spending time together outdoors more enjoyable."

Hero products on display at the Gathr Outdoors booth include:

LevrUp Canopy – Pricing Available At Launch – AVAILABLE Q1 2023

Innovative Levr Lock Technology locks canopy in place from stationary location outside the frame, enabling seamless, one-person setup and quick collapse, a key differentiator compared to other canopies requiring users to bend down and duck under the frame to secure and breakdown

65-Quart Wheeled Cooler – Pricing Available At Launch – AVAILABLE Q4 2022

Industry-leading 14-day ice retention ensures maximum freshness of stowed goods



Impact-absorbing wheels and a padded handle allows for effortless carting over hard-to-navigate terrain like sand and rocks



Backed by an industry-leading lifetime warranty and roto-molded in the USA

80-Quart Cooler – $500 MSRP – AVAILABLE Q4 2022

Extra-large cavity with three divider slots and industry-leading 14-day ice retention ensures maximum freshness of stowed goods, perfect for long adventures or backyard parties



Reengineered latch mechanism enables hassle-free opening and closing



Backed by an industry-leading lifetime warranty and roto-molded in the USA

Maxfield 1 Tent – $319.99 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW

Industry-leading head room delivers an extra four inches compared to competitive solutions



Ultra-lightweight structure delivers intelligently designed, single-camper comfort



Large storage vestibules maximize exterior storage resulting in more useable interior space



Revolutionary packability highlighted by an innovative roll style stuff sack ensures a clean surface for tent setup and easy repackaging

Drift Pillowcase – $24.99 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW

Durable, easy-to-clean, water resistant outer shell protects at-home pillow during travel and morphs into a comfortable jersey cotton sleep surface

Mt. Hood Hard Shell Tent – Starting at $3,295 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW

Hard shell design enables overlanders to store more gear on top of tent



Lightweight durability and thoughtful functionality culminate in an ultra low-profile Clamshell design that can be set up in under a minute



Two T-slotted cross bars come standard, offering a 100lb carrying capacity while built-in perimeter "T" channels enable accessories to be attached directly to the tent

Universal Paddle Sports Carrier – $69.95 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW

First universal design to attach to all vehicles with or without side rails, enabling seamless transport of kayaks, stand up paddle boards and canoes



Adjustable car clips offer added convenience, eliminating the need for a strap placement through a vehicle's interior



A multi-point attachment system enables boats of different widths to be easily secured to avoid shifting during transport

Weekender 8.0 Gallon Water Tank – $549.99 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW

Large, self-pressurized tank easily fills with a standard garden hose to deliver eight gallons of water on-the-go



Ideal for longer excursions such as camping or fishing trips, off-roading adventures, beach days and more



Features roof rack mounts and made from food-grade plastics

GoSpout 2.0 Gallon Portable Tank – From $144.99 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW

Convenient, two gallon tank – small enough to easily accompany any outdoor activity – can be pumped up to full pressure in 30 seconds



A must-have item for on-the-go families seeking a simple solution for washing hands or spraying down sandy feet



Fill valve accessory enables automatic pressurization right from a garden hose

For more information on Gathr Outdoors and its family of brands visit, www.GathrOutdoors.com .

About Gathr Outdoors, Inc.

Gathr Outdoors, a portfolio company of Centre Partners, is a diversified global designer and manufacturer of outdoor camping, recreation products and equipment headquartered in Nashville, TN with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. The Gathr Outdoor family of brands includes ORCA™, GCI Outdoor™ Klymit™, Cascadia Vehicle Tents®, Rightline Gear, WaterPORT™ and PrideSports®. With a deep-rooted belief that outdoor adventures - both big and small - are more powerful when shared with others, Gathr Outdoors products help contribute to the shared, soul-ﬁlling experiences that can only come to life outside. For more information on Gathr Outdoors visit: www.GathrOutdoors.com .

