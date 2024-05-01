Revolutionary Learning App Brings AI 'Teachers' to Life, Preps Students for AP Exams

AUSTIN, Texas, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnWith.AI , an Austin-based EdTech startup, today announced the launch of TeachTap , a groundbreaking mobile app that harnesses the power of generative AI to transform the way high school students learn and prepare for AP exams. By combining the engaging, social media-style interface of TikTok with academically rigorous content, TeachTap aims to make learning more fun, efficient, and accessible than ever before.

TeachTap uses AI to bring historical figures to life as AI-powered teachers, allowing students to learn about the Mongol Empire from Genghis Khan or dive into the laws of motion with Sir Isaac Newton. The app offers a personalized feed of entertaining and educational videos, images, questions, and memes aligned with the academic curriculum, ensuring that students remain engaged while mastering the material.

"TeachTap is a game-changer for students preparing for AP exams," said Phil Hewinson, Chief Product Officer of TeachTap. "By combining the power of AI with an incredibly engaging user experience, we've created a learning tool that makes studying not only effective but also fun as well."

Key features of TeachTap include:

Interactive lessons delivered by AI-powered historical figures

Personalized learning paths that adapt to each student's strengths and struggles

Social features that allow students to like, comment, and share

A "Test Prep Mode" designed specifically for efficient review and test prep

Comprehensive coverage of 9 popular AP courses, with more being added

TeachTap has already garnered praise from experts and students alike with hundreds of 5-star reviews and endorsements from major influencers like Dave Farina, the AP Chemistry expert behind the Ultimate Review Packet and "Professor Dave Explains". "TeachTap is not only smart, it's entertaining with a variety of content types and thousands of AI personalities," said Farina. "Everything is aligned to the relevant standards, and the AI learns about you as you go, so it knows how to guide you through the areas you need the most work on."

Pearson Edgington, a high school senior who piloted TeachTap, shared his experience: "TeachTap made studying for my AP exams actually fun and interesting. I was able to review an entire year's worth of material in about 10 hours, and I feel more confident than ever going into my tests."

"We saw an opportunity to take the best of TikTok - its ability to capture and hold students' attention - and apply it to something truly meaningful: education," said Hewinson. "With TeachTap, we've created a new class of educational content that is both fun and academically rigorous, thanks to the power of generative AI and the expertise of our team."

TeachTap's AI-driven tutoring and test prep features set it apart from traditional study methods and expensive tutoring services. Students can receive real-time explanations, targeted practice based on missed questions, and instant grading for written essays, all at a fraction of the cost of expert-based AP tutoring, which can exceed $1,000 per course.

LearnWith.AI recognizes the legitimate concerns surrounding the use of generative AI in education and has taken rigorous measures to address them. The company's team of academic experts, including accomplished teachers, researchers, and industry veterans, has developed a rigorous design and quality control process to ensure that TeachTap's content aligns with academic standards and includes appropriate safety guardrails.

"We understand the apprehension around AI in education," said Niraj Patel, VP of AI Academics & Operations of TeachTap, "that's why we've invested in creating a responsible and trustworthy platform that parents and educators can feel confident about. Our goal is to unlock the potential of AI to enhance learning outcomes while prioritizing student safety and well-being."

TeachTap is currently available for iOS devices in the Apple App Store, with plans to expand to other platforms in the future. The app offers the first unit of each course for free, allowing students to explore its benefits before unlocking the full course or upgrading to premium features.

LearnWith.AI is committed to academic outcomes and making the learning process more fun and efficient than ever before. With the launch of TeachTap, the company is poised to revolutionize the way students learn and prepare for their academic futures.

To learn more about TeachTap or to download the app, visit https://learnwith.ai/ .

