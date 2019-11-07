Revolutionary Lung Cancer Robot Is Unveiled Detecting Earlier And More-Accurate Lung Cancer Diagnosis As Lung Cancer Is #1 Leading Cause Of Cancer-Related Deaths Worldwide In Both Men And Women

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A revolutionary robot can now detect lung cancer at an early stage allowing for more-accurate diagnosis, changing the prognosis for many now diagnosed with the #1 cancer killer worldwide for both men and women. Monarch™ Platform by Auris Health, Inc. has changed the medical detection landscape by viewing inside the lungs and obtaining a tissue sample for biopsy, enabling earlier and more-accurate analysis of small and hard-to-reach nodules in the periphery of the lung. Renowned Eisenhower Health (http://www.eisenhowerhealth.org) in Rancho Mirage, California is one of the first in the U.S., and one of the first in Southern California to now offer this new innovative and state-of-the-art technology in the fight against lung cancer, the #1 cancer killer today.

Monarch™ Platform, recently cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), integrates the latest advancements in robotics, software, micro-instrumentation, sensing, data science and endoscopy into one platform to improve outcomes and reduce cost. This technology leverages the power of flexible robotics to enable new possibilities in endoscopy, using small cameras and tools to enter the body through its natural openings. It is intended for diagnostic and therapeutic bronchoscopic procedures.

"Lung cancer is now the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, in part because it has no symptoms in it's early stages. This provides improved reach, vision and control for bronchoscopic procedures and is a very important piece of technology that now provides physicians continuous bronchoscope vision throughout the procedure leading to earlier detection, better outcomes, and a more hopeful future for patients," says Justin Thomas, MD, Board Certified Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine and Director of the Bronchoscopy Laboratory at Eisenhower Health.

News Facts:

Lung cancer is #1 global leading cause of cancer-related deaths for both men and women according to the American Cancer Society

Although the disease is rare among those under the age of 45, more people die from lung cancer than from colon, breast and prostate cancers combined, for both smokers and non-smokers, however, the risks are much greater for smokers

More than 90% of people diagnosed with lung cancer do not survive, often due to detection at an advanced stage

A variety of diagnostic options are currently available for lung cancer but all have limitations in accuracy, safety, or invasiveness. Limitations can lead to false positives, false negatives, or side effects such as pneumothorax (collapsed lung) and hemorrhage, which may increase health care costs and extend hospital stays

Monarch™ Platform was made possible to Eisenhower Health through a generous donation from Circle of Stars, a group of all female philanthropists established by Eisenhower Health's Foundation.

ABOUT EISENHOWER HEALTH:

Eisenhower Health is a not-for-profit hospital based on 130 acres in Rancho Mirage, California serving the PalmSprings/Southern California area. Named for President Dwight. D. Eisenhower, it credits its initial creation to two events in 1966 when entertainer Bob and Dolores Hope and both helped raise private funds for construction which began in 1969. The groundbreaking ceremony in 1971 was attended by President Richard Nixon, Vice President Spiro Agnew, Governor Ronald Reagan, Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Gene Autry and Lucille Ball. EisenhowerHealth.org

ABOUT EISENHOWER HEALTH FOUNDATION:

The Foundation is the fundraising arm of Eisenhower Health. It raises money to help serve the residents and visitors of the greater Coachella Valley for over 45 years. Eisenhower Health is 501(c)3 nonprofit corporate status which means that it relies solely on patient revenue and private tax deductible charitable donations for its operation. Generous donors have made it possible for the hospital to support the growing medical needs of those who use its services from across the United States. Gifts allow it to purchase and expand with the latest state-of-the-art equipment, often making it one of the few hospitals in the United States to offer advanced treatments and diagnosis. Building on the power of philanthropy, every gift to Eisenhower Health has made a valuable and immediate difference for Americans visiting the area from across the country. Growth has been made possible thanks to the generosity of donors. EisenhowerHealth.org/giving/

SOURCE Eisenhower Health Foundation

Related Links

eisenhowerhealth.org

