Revolutionary MDL Beast Festival Unites a Generation of Progressive Saudi Talent

"We have a lot of artists here in Saudi Arabia. Giving them this platform to show the world what Saudis are capable of, is everything. The whole country is going through a huge change," commented Saudi DJ Cosmicat.

MDL Beast Festival has only been made possible due to reforms from Saudi Arabia's national Vision 2030 agenda, such as permitting live concerts, sporting events, welcoming foreign visitors and tourists, as well as relaxing local laws on dress code and freedoms. A mixed crowd of some 200,000 festival goers will relish the chance to celebrate watching their home-grown talent perform in a setting which helps normalise their deep love of electronic and dance music.

"It's a milestone for the country, it's a new era for the Saudi youth. This is such a tremendous moment. MDL Beast is a monumental statement in the middle of the peninsula - it can only show goodness of what's about to come," said local DJs & Producers K.Led & Majid.

MDL Beast is the musical embodiment of changing Saudi Arabia, opening up the people's enjoyment of modern music, but doing so in a setting which stays true to its culture's traditions. It is designed around local practices but also breaking boundaries, with new freedoms empowering men and women to stand together and openly enjoy Saudi's EDM culture. It is a showcase of Saudi electronic producers and talent, with a new generation embracing and enjoying a Saudi Arabian entertainment industry which is getting the support to unleash its talent on the world.

