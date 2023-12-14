Revolutionary Media Platform Enables Dynamic Marketing and Promotional Capabilities, Driving Revenue for Casino Hotel Operators

News provided by

Edison Interactive

14 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

DENVER, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Interactive, a trailblazing out-of-home (OOH) content management system (CMS) for connected devices in hotel rooms, announces a strategic integration and partnership with DISH Network, aimed at reshaping the landscape of entertainment offerings within the casino hospitality industry. This groundbreaking collaboration redefines in-room streaming capabilities and turns what has historically been a cost center for casino hotel operators into a profit center utilizing Edison's robust advertising technology stack. Edison's leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system for connected devices has already proved successful in golf cars, rental vehicles, ski resorts, elevators and lobbies. The flexible and easy-to-use platform provides engaging, interactive and custom entertainment options.

Continue Reading
Edison Interactive Logo Midnight (PRNewsfoto/Edison Interactive)
Edison Interactive Logo Midnight (PRNewsfoto/Edison Interactive)

Edison, known for its innovative approach to interactive media, introduces a paradigm shift in casino hospitality entertainment. Through the integration with DISH Business, the platform now empowers casino hotel operators to seamlessly promote all internal assets, including shows, restaurants, on-site shopping, and more. This dynamic capability extends beyond traditional in-room entertainment, driving ticket sales and boosting downloads for sportsbook applications. In addition, the solution offers casino operators the infrastructure to participate in the growing retail media business, which brings brand advertising into the guest experience.

Nick Stanitz-Harper, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Edison Interactive, stated, "We are not just reimagining in-room entertainment, we are revolutionizing how casino hotel operators can turn what was traditionally a cost center into a profit center. Our platform, coupled with DISH, empowers them to dynamically promote their internal assets, drive ticket sales, tap into the lucrative sports betting market, and bring in Fortune 500 brand marketing all through advanced advertising technology."

The cutting-edge partnership between Edison Interactive and DISH Business, represents a pivotal advancement in aligning hospitality entertainment with the dynamic needs of casino operators. By harnessing the innovative capabilities of the SMARTBOX2™ and OnStream™ platform, casino hotel operators can now provide guests with an exceptionally tailored and immersive experience. This includes access to a vast portfolio of live linear content, premium channels, in-theater movies from all major studios within the hospitality window, and cutting-edge casting functionalities with over a thousand streaming apps and a virtual concierge, ensuring a personalized and engaging stay for guests while simultaneously driving revenue and significantly enhancing overall guest satisfaction.

"Once again, DISH is transforming the in-room entertainment options for guests, and hotel and casino owners," says Amir Ahmed, executive vice president of DISH Business. "The strategic partnership between DISH Business and Edison creates an innovative approach and unique, world-class solution for casino hotel operators. This collaboration not only enriches in-room entertainment but also opens up new avenues for revenue generation, transforming the casino hospitality industry."

For more information about this groundbreaking collaboration and the value propositions offered by Edison Interactive, please visit EdisonInteractive.com.

For more information about DISH Business solutions, please visit dish.com/business..

SOURCE Edison Interactive

Also from this source

Edison Interactive Ranked Number 326 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Edison Interactive today announced it ranked 326 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media,...
J. Allen Dove Joins Edison Interactive as Chief Technology Officer

J. Allen Dove Joins Edison Interactive as Chief Technology Officer

Edison Interactive, a leading innovator in creating custom screen experiences using its SaaS platform Launchpad, is thrilled to announce the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.