Revolutionary Mitt Becomes a Big Hit

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioFoam's™, "1-2 punch" is the low-maintenance and completely unmatched path to properly sanitized/disinfected surfaces. The world has transitioned to a new "normal," and efficient sanitizing is a top priority in all homes and small businesses moving forward.

Since its inception, US BioSolutions' BioFoam™ (based on AquaFlex patent-pending Open-Cell foam sponge technology) has been used to mitigate damage from industrial disasters, oil spills, and even toxic algae blooms.

Founding partner of US BioSolutions and inventor of BioFoam™, Scott Smith, says, "Whether it is detecting and/or removing contaminants the objective to help make America safe is very personal to me because my daughter, a front-line worker, was infected with COVID-19, working at a contaminated nursing home. So, I adapted my technology to help mitigate the risk of human infection from surface transmission of not just COVID-19 but other harmful pathogens. It is all about maximizing surface area to trap and absorb the contaminants into the BioFoam™ high surface area Open-Cell foam capillary network. "

In response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, BioFoam™ has teamed up with Kevin Harrington, an original "shark" from the TV show Shark Tank, to bring its first consumer kit directly into homes and small businesses.

Kevin Harrington stated, "When I discovered BioFoam™ and their brand new cleaning technology that protects your personal and professional space, I knew I had to collaborate with them on a strategic, national media campaign and help get their message and technology to the masses."

About BioFoam™

BioFoam™ and US BioSolutions™ Co-founder Scott Smith, a Harvard Business School graduate, invented the BioFoam™ Open-Cell Foam technology back in 2000 for use by the US Military to help protect soldiers from chemical warfare agents, with a lotion infused open-cell foam sponge that neutralizes the chemical warfare agent and toxins on the skin.

In 2010 the technology was approved, used, and endorsed by BP America in the cleanup and removal of the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. It has since been used to remove oil and other contaminants from water in over 60 natural disasters globally.

The BioFoam™ Open-Cell Foam technology was validated by CDC ELITE labs in 2018, for water sampling for pathogens and since then has been specified for use and deployed by Municipalities in the State of Florida to help mitigate the effects of harmful algal blooms.

Today BioFoam™ dedicates much of its time, resources and energy to utilizing these very same technologies to help people everywhere to keep safe and healthy from viruses and other harmful pathogens.

