Revolutionary Neuromodulation Technology Confirmed as Effective Treatment for Diabetic Neuropathy in Interim Study Results

PRETORIA, South Africa, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xavant Technology (Pty) Ltd today announced its attendance at the upcoming 11th Diabetologists Conference, which will be held in New York from May 23 through 24. Through attendance, Xavant seeks to gain additional awareness for its Stimpod NMS460 device's treatment solution of Peripheral Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN).

Xavant Technology

The efficacy of the treatment solution provided by the Stimpod NMS460 has stimulated tremendous interest due to a controlled trial study, conducted at the St. Thomas Pain Management Centre in London. This study found a dramatic reduction in pain by a majority of the participating patients, where 60% of all patients experienced 100 percent pain relief after only three, 5-minute treatments. The minimum improvement seen was 25% in 10% of the patients. In contrast to the current standard of care, the Stimpod NMS460 treatment showed improvement in all participating patients at a fraction of the cost and with zero side effects.

Subsequent to obtaining US FDA clearance, several institutions have shown interest in duplicating the results achieved in the 2005 trial study, the most recent of which is the Department of Physiotherapy at the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa, where Professor Phyllis Berger is conducting a single-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study. The interim results have just been released and the initial findings have been equally significant compared to the findings at St Thomas Pain Management Centre's. Several variables have been measured, including DN4 test results at 1 month (p-value of 0.047) and 6-month (p-value of 0.013) post-treatment as well as worst pain. Professor Berger will be available to discuss the treatment protocol and the interim study results at the Xavant Technology exhibition at the Diabetologist Conference.

In addition to the technology's proven efficacy for treating diabetic neuropathy, the chiropractic community in the USA has shown to get tremendous benefit in using the NMS460 as a complementary modality. Xavant Technology is looking forward to exploring the synergy that the Stimpod NMS460 provides with chiropractic treatment protocols and will also be attending International Symposium on Clinical Neuroscience in Orlando, Florida.

As a non-invasive, non-drug solution with zero side effects and a fast onset of effect at a fraction of the cost of comparable treatments, the Stimpod NMS460's therapeutic effect is based on cellular metabolic activity observed when a neuropathic nerve is subjected to electromagnetic effects caused by pulsed radiofrequency (PRF). The device uses technology featuring a nerve mapping probe that enables practitioners to locate nerves and evaluate the treatment progress of both motor and sensory neuropathies.

Though relatively new to the market, interest in the device has grown significantly worldwide and academic centres as far away as India are engaging in randomized controlled trials to investigate the significance of this technology due to the massive potential impact it can have on treating diabetic and other peripheral neuropathies.

"We are thrilled to see that our technology continues to prove that it can impact positively on the population of diabetic patients to whom there are otherwise limited options of treatment often plagued with exorbitant cost and severe side effects," stated Corlius Birkill, CEO of Xavant Technology (Pty) Ltd. "We attend conferences like these to spread awareness of a disruptive treatment option that truly embodies the vision of Xavant Technology, which is, to contribute to a healthy, vibrant and compassionate world."

About Xavant Technology (Pty) Ltd

Xavant Technology (Pty) Ltd is a leading manufacturer of nerve stimulators for application in regional and general anesthesia applications as well as neuro-remodelling based on neuromodulation. Learn More About Stimpod NMS460 at http://www.stimpodnms460.com.

Media Contact:

Lourie Höll

Phone: +27 12 743 5959

Email: media@xavant.com

Related Images

image1.png

image2.png

image3.png

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolutionary-neuromodulation-technology-confirmed-as-effective-treatment-for-diabetic-neuropathy-in-interim-study-results-300647690.html

SOURCE Xavant Technology

Related Links

http://www.stimpodnms460.com

