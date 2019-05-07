Revolutionary New Marketing Tool Breaks Down the Barriers to Creativity

In addition to unlimited access to the content, the search engine allows users to browse through ideas and narrow their searches according to their marketing needs with the assistance of four different filters:

the Industries filter allows users to select between 19 sectors of activity, such as Food & Beverages, Telecommunications, Finance & Insurance, Hospitality, Retail, and more;

the Objectives filter allows users to filter their search according to their marketing goals, whether they want to increase in-store traffic, generate social media engagement, or recruit new employees, by selecting between 20 different marketing objectives;

the Channels filter allows users to browse ideas according to their marketing strategies, whether they plan to share their message through a mobile app, social media, virtual reality, events, or any other communication channels; and

the Budget filter allows users to browse ideas according to their estimated execution cost from $ to $$$$.

Creativity at a Price That Everyone Can Afford

This revolutionary platform aims to make creative marketing accessible to all types of companies and professionals. "Wittycloud's mission is to democratize the access to creativity by offering high-quality creative ideas at a low-cost," says Philippe Larose Cadieux, CEO and Co-Founder of Wittycloud. Through the platform, users can access hundreds of marketing ideas worth thousands of dollars for only $25 USD per month with no extra fees. Marketing professionals are invited to try the platform with a 7-day free trial at wittycloud.com .

