Revolutionary New Pet-centric Social Media Platform Empowers Its Community with Full Transparency and User Freedom

WASHINGTON, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Take a few moments right now to imagine a social media company that gives back 2/3 of its profit to its members and their respective pet communities.

Also, imagine that this social media company provides 100% transparency by reporting all activity, including all financial activity and analytics, to its members by providing monthly online reporting.

Fluffygram app

Imagine a social media company that does not employ a restrictive algorithm that limits exposure of your content to your friends or audience.

Now, realize that you don't need to imagine because this company already exists.

Alexander Acuna, CEO of Fluffygram, asked himself before pursuing the idea of a Revolutionary New type of social media platform, "How could Fluffygram set itself apart from the unethical operations of other platforms while also assuring users of a social media community based on safety and personal privacy? How could the company offer financial transparency to its members and also give back to the communities it serves?" As it turns out, Acuna incorporated those answers and more into the Fluffygram app. So, what makes this social media app so different from the others?

1. Fluffygram is a social media app and that's where its similarities with the other "big tech" social media platforms begin and end. If you're concerned about what other platforms are doing with your data and it just so happens that you love pets, Fluffygram is the place to connect and network with others who share the same values. The company's slogan, All Pets All The Time!, underscores that point.

2. Last year, Alexander Acuna, CEO of Fluffygram, founded the company and established it as a national social media app using his own money. According to the Fluffygram website, he had the idea to create a Revolutionary New one-of-kind community of pet lovers that took a hard turn from the standard social media business models which rely on advertising dollars and corporate secrecy. Acuna remains adamant that users not fear a breach of trust of their personal information and usage statistics.

"Our business model is designed to resist corruption and financial greed while providing full accountability and 100% transparency to its members. As part of this, we provide monthly reporting of all company activity, including financial reports that are shared online. Analytics show our members that our community is made up of real users, not click bots that are paid to increase followers."

3. Acuna based Fluffygram on a New way of doing business using the 'ImagineBusinessModel.com (IBM)'. The IBM is a business model that gives two-thirds of its profits right back to its members and its members' local communities. However, the Imagine Business Model is not just designed for social media platforms - it can be used by anyone and is an open-source concept that is free to everyone.

4. Not only does the IBM eliminate restrictive algorithms that limit your exposure to a narrow group of people or interests that support corporate advertising, it also fosters full transparency by reporting all company activity, including financial reports, to its members. This transparency - and the safeguarding of user privacy - is an inherent part of Fluffygram's operating structure.

5. Even though Fluffygram has already proven to be self-sustaining - a rare feat for any start-up, regardless of business type - the reality is that Acuna needs to pursue other fundraising avenues at this point. Although Acuna has underwritten Fluffygram personally to this point, donations and financial support are what's needed to continue Fluffygram's unprecedented growth and take the next steps in further implementing the Imagine Business Model.

Acuna adds, "Converting our users to members is a vital aspect of the Fluffygram community. Its members play the most pivotal role in our being able to give back to the members themselves and their local communities. The fact is that Fluffygram is the perfect opportunity to show that the Imagine Business Model works!"

With 70% (or almost 91 million) [1] of American households owning at least one pet, Fluffygram is a concept which will not find members to be in short supply.

