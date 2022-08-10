Revolutionary New Private Luxury Club Concept to Launch in Dubai

The famed Watch Meister brand, announces the launch of The Meister's Club later this year - a highly exclusive luxury members club that blends the digital and real world together – offering unprecedented access to global luxurious lifestyle experiences and elite global business networking opportunities.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Watch Meister founder has announced he will be boldly expanding the brand by launching The Meister's Club, one of the world's most elite private member's club in Dubai later this year. The club is based on a completely new private member's concept that blends creator economy opportunities, networking, investment and luxury lifestyle experiences but with real returns on investment. For those granted membership, the initial price for early admission is $42,000 USD (subject to change) with the added bonus of 12% APY on their membership fee and a host of unexpected experiential membership benefits, beyond traditional brick and mortar concepts.

"The club's goal was to tailor a private members club towards a diverse mix of different worlds, both new and traditional, yet with a common interest – to create global connections, grow their businesses and meet like-minded individuals, all whilst immersing themselves in luxurious benefits," explained Watch Meister Founder and CEO Riz Ahmed.

Member benefits include all-inclusive private jet weekend excursions to secret retreats in the Maldives, access to society yacht networking parties, use of the club's unparalleled supercars and invitations to some of the world's most exclusive events and networking opportunities with the global elite. Members also receive a free exclusive NFT timepiece as a welcome gift into the club.

"We wanted to create an innovative luxury private members club that was avant-garde in its thinking and would offer benefits that go far beyond existing members clubs, who we feel all offer a similar and now outdated experience. Our club is a global community designed for those interested in a progressive elite lifestyle with unprecedented opportunities and experiences that other clubs simply can't offer. When we say, 'welcome to the one percent', we mean it's the very best of the very best, the upper percentiles. Those fellow trailblazers who are looking for a smart and easy way to network and to be a part of the next generation who are shaping the future, whether through Real Estate, the Metaverse, cryptocurrency or access to luxury experiences that money simply can't buy. We're breaking boundaries and redefining what the private luxury clubs of the future will be and indeed, should be. We term it as 'disruptive opulence with true investment return'. Hands down, this is a real game changer," stated Ahmed. He went on to explain that "It made sense for us to base The Meister's Club in Dubai because it is a true center of luxury, business innovation and global access. The true advantage of our membership is that it's global in scope. The club's core is based around a digitally-minded community but simultaneously grounded in tangible luxury experiences around the world. We are blending limitless Metaverse opportunities with the real world needs and desires of high society. This is the model of the future."

Membership applications are now being accepted on the website, with only 500 membership spaces available after a screening and interview process. Additional membership allocations may be considered in 2023 through member referrals only.

ABOUT THE MEISTER CLUB

The Meister's Club was developed by The Watch Meister as an exclusive private luxury members club that offers unprecedented worldwide access to investment and networking opportunities in the digital realm and global elite luxury experiences.

The Meister's Club will also offer a collection of 5,000 NFT timepieces with unmatched utility, such as bringing the NFT timepieces to life, directly from the home of horology – Switzerland. The Meister's Club will also give each NFT minter the opportunity of a lifetime - 50 lucky individuals who mint The Jet-Meister NFT timepiece, after the reveal, will be upgraded into private members club, with no extra charge. For further information on The Meister's Club visit www.themeistersclub.com

