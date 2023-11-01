Revolutionary New Yard Game Rampz Launches on Kickstarter

News provided by

Pizzy Products LLC

01 Nov, 2023, 10:01 ET

Pizzy Products announces crowdfunding campaign with early bird special

WILDWOOD, Mo. , Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizzy Products today launches a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for its newest product: Rampz. Rampz is a new yard game where you slide bean bags down a runway and off a ramp towards your opponent's target. The game-changing ramps elevate yard games to a new level, starting the #RampzRevolution!

Rampz comes with two different game targets. Pointz is a traditional scoring game with 3 shelves and a center cup, while Cupz is a new take on beer pong and allows players to nail more precise shots. Each game is designed to be played one-on-one or two-on-two. Rampz is easy to learn and challenging to master, making it the perfect game for recreational and competitive players alike. The game targets only require 10 to 12 feet separation, and are easily transportable, enabling game play in a variety of locations. With the interchangeable targets, Rampz's built-in flexibility ensures new games can be added in the future, making certain new fun keeps coming!

To celebrate the launch of Rampz on Kickstarter, Pizzy Products is offering an early bird special for November 1st only. Backers can save $49 on a Rampz set when supporting through Kickstarter! You'll even get free shipping and carrying bags included.

Don't worry if you missed out on the early bird special, Rampz will still be at a discounted price the entire 30 days of the Kickstarter campaign. Not only can you help bring Rampz to life and support an aspiring entrepreneur, you'll also be part of the first group to own Rampz! If you're not a yard game lover yourself, Rampz is the best holiday gift idea for 2023! The team even has a gift certificate crafted for you to print out at the bottom of their Kickstarter page.

To support the Kickstarter campaign, back Rampz here.

To learn more about Rampz, how to play, and Pizzy Products's origins, visit RampzGame.com.

Follow Pizzy Products on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for updates and news. Visit RampGame.com to learn more.

