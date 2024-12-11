Revolutionary, Non-Invasive In-Ovo Sexing Technology Makes History as First in United States

Technology introduced to determine the sex of a chick in brown layer hatching eggs before hatching, a significant technological development for the U.S. egg industry

WILTON, Iowa, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking development for the United States egg industry, an Iowa hatchery has become the first site to offer an automated in-ovo sex determining solution in the nation. An identical machine is also operational at a hatchery in Texas. Chicks from the hatchery are expected to go to their first customer—NestFresh Eggs—by December 13, 2024, putting eggs sourced from in-ovo sexed hens into the marketplace by June 2, 2025.

The machine, called Cheggy, is the first non-invasive in-ovo sex determining technology of its kind to determine the sex of a chick before hatching. This is currently the most cost-effective process on the market that integrates into existing production lines. The technology was created by Agri Advanced Technologies (AAT)—a German-based company.

"We are thrilled to introduce this revolutionary non-invasive in-ovo sexing technology to the United States," said Jörg Hurlin, Managing Director of AAT. "The high accuracy rate and unparalleled efficiency of this machine will undoubtedly transform the egg production industry with growing demand for welfare and sustainability practices in the poultry industry."

Cheggy is a cutting-edge solution that boasts an impressive high accuracy rate, setting a new standard in modern egg production. Utilizing hyperspectral measurement technology, this innovative system identifies differences in the measured light spectra to accurately classify the gender based on feather color. Because the technology is non-invasive, it bears no risk of contamination, ensuring the quality and safety of the embryos throughout the sorting process – a key differentiator from other in-ovo sexing machines.

The unveiling event for the Cheggy technology took place on Tuesday, December 10, bringing together industry leaders from the AAT and NestFresh teams to witness a live demonstration of the machine, showcasing the innovative sorting process. Cheggy is the fastest machine of its kind and has the capability to sort up to 25,000 brown layer hatching eggs per hour and unit, significantly increasing efficiency and productivity for hatcheries. In 2019, AAT started the transformation process with its Cheggy in Germany and France and is now the market leader for in-ovo sex determination of brown layer lines in Europe with 12 units in 7 countries.

Furthermore, the sustainable nature of this non-invasive technology is evident as it requires no expensive consumables and therefore produces no non-recyclable waste, making it a cost-effective solution for hatcheries. Additionally, the machine's compact design requires minimal space, occupying less than 322 square feet—about the size of a one-car garage, making it a practical and efficient choice.

This momentous event marks a significant milestone in the advancement of modern egg production and a step toward more sustainable and humane practices. Currently, male chicks from layer lines cannot be used in egg or meat production, and in-ovo sexing is the key to addressing this difficult challenge.

"The Cheggy technology is an innovative and exciting solution for an age-old challenge within the egg industry," said Jasen Urena, Vice President of NestFresh Eggs. "Proudly known as a pioneer in humane and sustainable egg production, NestFresh is thrilled to be the first to implement this technology and bring in-ovo sexed eggs to the U.S. market."

About Agri Advanced Technologies GmbH: The main field of activity of Agri Advanced Technologies GmbH (AAT), Visbek, is the development of specialized application technologies for poultry breeding and husbandry. This includes, for example, machines for in-ovo sexing, sorting and vaccination equipment for broiler breeding or technical solutions for egg disinfection. As part of a global network, AAT works closely with all parties involved in the value chain as well as in research. AAT regularly cooperates with external institutions such as universities, research service providers as well as agricultural organizations, producers and commercial enterprises. AAT is the pioneer and market leader for in-ovo sex determination in Europe, and with two high-volume Cheggy machines in Texas and Iowa, it is now possible to respond to customer demand in the US.

