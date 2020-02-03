Revolutionary Nordlys System from Candela Arrives at Lakes Dermatology of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. F. Victor Rueckl is extremely proud to announce that Lakes Dermatology of Las Vegas now boasts the revolutionary Nordlys system from Candela. The Nordlys system is a sophisticated piece of technology that incorporates several technologies. The system features multiple treatment heads: the Ellipse IPL with 3 different wavelengths and the Frax 1550, and Lakes Dermatology of Las Vegas is the first dermatological clinic in Nevada to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art practice.

The Nordlys Ellipse IPL is a unique intense pulsed light treatment that features narrowband technology. This means it runs into lower wavelengths than other IPL machines in treating rosacea, sun damage, blue veins, light or deep browns, red veins, capillaries, and freckles. The Frax 1550 head offers exceptional non-ablative skin resurfacing for the treatment of acne, scars, and striae. The Frax 1550 also incorporates the system's SoftCool technology, which sends a focused stream of cool air during the procedure. This ensures a greater degree of comfort for the patient.

Dr. F. Victor Rueckl of Lakes Dermatology of Las Vegas says, "I am so excited to be the first in the state of Nevada to bring the Nordlys system to my clients. Candela has released an exceptional piece of equipment that not only offers versatility, such as superior IPL and fraxel treatments, but also provides better results than other systems in the marketplace. The Nordlys IPL uses shorter wavelengths and pulse widths to more efficiently target problem areas. Its narrowband technology has been proven to offer better results with fewer treatments than broadband IPL devices. Our practice has done nearly 300,000 IPL treatments since 1999, and I have to say the Nordlys Ellipse is a major step forward in IPL technology. The platform allows us to target almost the entire spectrum of issues that my clients face, such as leg veins, acne scars, brown spots, vascular lesions, and so on. The system is powerful but more comfortable than other treatment options. The device is quiet in operation, features multiple settings, and even includes a patient database to allow for the tracking of treatments. As soon as this device became available, I knew I had to have it for Lakes Dermatology. Its addition to our dermatological arsenal highlights our continuing determination to provide the highest level of care and comfort to our clients, which was recognized last year when we became the first practice in the state of Nevada to be designated a Center of Excellence by Candela. I know my patients will enjoy the proven results and greater comfort offered by the Nordlys system."

Lakes Dermatology is a state-of-the-art dermatological facility located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Spa at Lakes Dermatology houses many of the medical-grade lasers and machines used at the facility, and both entities are located within the same building. Lakes Dermatology is overseen by Dr. F. Victor Rueckl, a board-certified dermatologist with thirty plus years experience, and provides patients with both cosmetic and traditional dermatology services. Services and procedures include Mohs surgery, Allergan injectables, Candela lasers, and the offices also serve as a SkinCeuticals Flagship.

