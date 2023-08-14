Revolutionary Off-Road Electric Unicycle Set to Debut on September 1st

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INMOTION, a leading manufacturer of high-performance electric vehicles, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of their first off-road electric unicycle Adventure on September 1st. This unicycle opens up a world of possibilities for thrill-seekers, outdoor enthusiasts, and urban explorers alike.

The new off-road electric unicycle ADVENTURE
In anticipation of this groundbreaking launch, INMOTION will unveil a series of preheating videos, each spotlighting a key feature that sets this electric unicycle apart from the rest, offering enthusiasts and curious minds a sneak peek into the heart of innovative off-road electric unicycle.

The first preheating video will delve deep into the unicycle's power capabilities, showcasing the powerful motor that drives this remarkable wheel. From conquering challenging terrains to effortlessly navigating inclines, viewers will witness firsthand the raw power that fuels this game-changing mode of transportation.

"We are extremely excited to introduce this off-road electric unicycle Adventure to the world," said Mike, vice general manager of INMOTION. "Our team has poured countless hours into developing a product that merges technology, sustainability, and fun. This Adventure is not just a means of transportation, but a gateway to exploration and unforgettable experiences."

Mark your calendars for August 15th, when the first preheating video will drop on YouTube. As the countdown to the September 1st launch event intensifies, prepare to be inspired by the innovation, power, suspension, and battery prowess that define the off-road electric unicycle.

For more details, please visit www.inmotionworld.com or watch the video on https://www.youtube.com/@INMOTIONSCV

About INMOTION

Founded in 2012, INMOTION is a global high-tech company integrated with R&D, manufacturing and marketing sensor-controlled vehicles for personal transportation. At present, INMOTION's products lines cover electric unicycle, electric scooter, e-bike, hoverboard and more. Centered on these product lines, INMOTION will always strive to shape the transportation sector by crafting more cutting-edge rides to simplify the travel and commute within the city for all riders of all ages.

PR Contacts:
[email protected]
[email protected]

SOURCE INMOTION

