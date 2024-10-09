Revolutionary Patent Centered Around Magma Driven Geothermal Energy Systems has been awarded to Magma Power™ LLC by The United States Patent & Trademark Office

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magma Power LLC, a leader in geothermal energy innovation, proudly announces the issuance of a transformative patent for an advanced geothermal system that harnesses the intense heat generated by subterranean magma reservoirs. This cutting-edge technology represents a significant leap forward in geothermal energy utilization, offering a highly efficient and sustainable method for generating heated heat transfer fluids, such as steam, for a wide range of industrial applications, including electricity generation and industrial heating.

Revolutionizing Geothermal Energy with Magma Power

The patented geothermal system is designed to extract and utilize the immense heat generated by underground magma. The system centers around a wellbore that extends from the Earth's surface deep into a magma reservoir, where an underground chamber is created to facilitate efficient heat transfer. The process begins with the formation of this chamber by injecting a pressurized fluid into the magma reservoir, displacing the magma, and creating a cavity lined with hardened magma.

Once the chamber is formed, the system transitions to a heat transfer operation where a heat transfer fluid—such as water, molten salt, or specialized thermal oils—is introduced into the wellbore. The fluid absorbs heat from the magma chamber and is then extracted to the surface, where it can be utilized for various thermal processes.

Key Features and Claims of the Patent

This comprehensive patent introduces several innovative features and claims that optimize the use of geothermal energy for heat transfer and industrial processes:

Initial and Final Configurations: The system operates in two primary configurations. Initially, during the formation of the underground chamber, a borehole is extended from the surface to the underground magma reservoir. A fluid conduit and a fluid pump are used to inject a pressurized fluid into the magma, displacing it to form a cavity that serves as the underground chamber. The internal surface of this chamber is partially lined with hardened magma. In the final configuration, the borehole and fluid conduit facilitate the circulation of heat transfer fluid between the underground chamber and the surface for efficient heat extraction. Chamber Formation and Maintenance: The system forms a cavity within the magma reservoir by displacing magma with a pressurized fluid. This cavity acts as the underground chamber, with its internal surface composed of hardened magma. During heat transfer operations, the system maintains this cavity by carefully controlling the pressure and flow rate of the heat transfer fluid, ensuring continuous and efficient heat extraction. Heat Transfer Fluid Options: The system is designed to utilize a variety of heat transfer fluids, including water, brine solutions, molten salts, ionic liquids, and nanofluids. These fluids are selected based on their ability to efficiently absorb and transfer heat from the magma chamber to the surface. High-Pressure Boilers and Heat Exchangers: To optimize the heat transfer process, the system includes high-pressure boilers and heat exchangers. These components ensure that the heat transfer fluid reaches the necessary temperature and pressure for effective energy conversion. Water Recycling and Flow Control: The system is equipped with a return conduit for recycling unreacted water back into the reaction chamber, enhancing efficiency and minimizing waste. Additionally, strategically placed valves in the inlet conduits allow precise control over the flow of materials into the chamber. Wellbore and Fluid Conduit Design: The fluid conduit, which extends from the surface to the underground chamber, is insulated to minimize heat loss during the transfer process. This design ensures maximum heat retention, improving the system's overall efficiency. Thermal Process Subsystems: The system is designed to integrate with various thermal process subsystems, such as turbines, reaction vessels, condensers, water distillation systems, heat-driven chilling apparatuses, residential heating systems, agricultural systems, and aquaculture systems. The versatility of this design allows it to be deployed in a wide range of industrial applications. Sustained Cavity Pressure: The system ensures that the pressure within the underground chamber is maintained at a level that preserves the cavity's structure, enabling sustained and efficient heat transfer operations. Magma-Resistant Chamber Surface: The underground chamber's internal surface is designed to be partially composed of magma, which solidifies into a hardened layer, providing a robust and durable heat transfer zone. Molten Salt as a Heat Transfer Fluid: One of the preferred heat transfer fluids in this system is molten salt, known for its high heat capacity and stability at elevated temperatures, making it ideal for efficient energy transfer. Pressurized Fluid for Chamber Stability: The fluid pump is configured to maintain the cavity formed in the magma reservoir by controlling the pressure and flow rate of the heat transfer fluid, ensuring the chamber remains stable and functional during operations. Casing Within the Borehole: The system includes a casing disposed within the borehole that extends from the surface to just above the ceiling of the magma reservoir. This casing provides additional structural integrity to the borehole and aids in the safe and efficient transfer of fluids. Diverse Heat Transfer Fluid Capabilities: The system supports various heat transfer fluids, including water, brine, refrigerants, thermal oils, molten salt, ionic liquids, and nanofluids, allowing for flexibility in different industrial applications. Thermal Process Integration: The fluid conduit in the final configuration is coupled to a thermal process subsystem, enabling the transfer of heat to turbines, reaction vessels, condensers, and other industrial systems. This integration maximizes the utility of the geothermal energy extracted. Return Flow of Heat Transfer Fluid: After participating in thermal processes, a portion of the heat transfer fluid can be returned to the underground chamber, ensuring continuous operation and minimizing waste. Insulated Fluid Conduits: The fluid conduit includes an insulation layer to reduce heat loss during fluid transfer, maintaining the temperature and efficiency of the system. Water to Steam Conversion: The system can be configured to convert liquid water into steam within the wellbore, with the steam then directed to turbines for electricity generation, demonstrating the system's versatility in power production. Operational Methodology: The method of operating this geothermal system includes forming the underground chamber by displacing magma, circulating heat transfer fluid into the chamber, and using the heated fluid in various thermal processes. The system is designed to maintain the chamber and optimize heat extraction throughout its operation.

Expert Insights on the Patent

Levi Conner, CEO of Magma Power LLC, emphasized the transformative potential of this innovation: "This patent represents a major leap forward in geothermal energy technology. By directly accessing the Earth's geothermal heat through magma reservoirs, we've developed a system that can generate high-temperature fluids like steam with unparalleled efficiency. This technology not only provides a new source of clean energy but also has the potential to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of industrial processes."

Richard McDonald, Chief Strategy Officer of Magma Power LLC, highlighted the system's technological advancements: "The ability to create and maintain an underground chamber within a magma reservoir is a groundbreaking achievement. This method allows us to harness the Earth's natural heat in a way that's both safe and highly efficient. The system's ability to use a variety of heat transfer fluids makes it versatile and adaptable to different industrial needs."

KC Conner, Founder of Magma Power LLC, expressed his vision for the future: "This patent is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of renewable energy. By forming and utilizing an underground chamber within a magma reservoir, we're tapping into one of the Earth's most powerful heat sources. This innovation will enable industries to achieve new levels of efficiency and sustainability, and we're excited to see the impact it will have on the global energy landscape."

Looking Ahead

Magma Power LLC is actively engaging with industry leaders and potential partners to bring this groundbreaking geothermal system to the market. The company is committed to advancing sustainable energy solutions and is eager to see how this innovative technology will be integrated into existing and new energy infrastructures.

About Magma Power LLC

Magma Power LLC, (visit MagmaPower.com) headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with additional offices in New York City and Houston, is a pioneering energy technology company dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions for harnessing renewable energy. Magma Power, LLC has secured eleven worldwide patents covering all aspects of the production of green energy, energy-intensive manufacturing, green fuels, and other products using Magma Power™. Magma Power, LLC has also filed an additional forty-six global patents covering all aspects of magma power production, with over 1,000 patent claims pending related to this revolutionary new green energy source. Magma power is a virtually unlimited source of green, renewable, baseload energy that U.S. government researchers in the 1970s, including those at Sandia National Laboratories, concluded could meet the Earth's energy needs for the next several thousand years. The work of Magma Power, LLC has taken the initial insights from the Sandia Labs test and developed them into a robust, patent-protected technology ready for commercial deployment. Given the inability of wind and solar to provide stable baseload renewable power, there is no long-term alternative to magma power for renewable energy. Magma Power is Inevitable. It's not a question of if magma power will power the Earth – but when. Energy is civilization, and the next several thousand years of civilization will be driven by Magma Power™.

