Revolutionary pharmacy analytics platform is using real-world patient data to change the paradigm for both healthcare and education

"Agilum's longitudinal, pharmacy-centric patient database is disrupting the way clinicians practice medicine by arming them with near real-time, evidence-based care treatment recommendations – literally within minutes," said Travis Leonardi, RPh, CEO of Agilum and Sentry Data Systems. "I've always maintained that drugs are the cornerstone of all healthcare outcomes and that higher quality, more effective drug regimens will always yield a manageable total cost of care."

Training the next generation of pharmacy leaders in how to use technology to revolutionize healthcare.

Agilum's partnership with LIU Pharmacy will further facilitate the critical work of training the next generation of pharmacy leaders in how to use technology to revolutionize healthcare.

As part of the program, the fellows will spend two years working alongside faculty and staff at LIU Pharmacy's drug information center and the experts at Agilum to identify areas of unmet need in assessing the efficacy, costs and outcomes of pharmaceutical drugs. The fellows will have full access to CRCA P&T, a longitudinal database that contains records from tens of millions of de-identified patients across the entire country, to generate real-world evidence identifying the most efficacious patient care regimens.

CRCA P&T can compare treatments, drugs, processes and costs. The fellows' findings will be used by clinicians and health systems to inform clinical decision-making on treatment protocols, assess patients' treatment compliance and monitor the safety of interventions.

About Agilum Healthcare Intelligence

Agilum Healthcare Intelligence is an innovative pharmacy and financial analytics company focused on utilizing real-world data to deliver objective, real-world evidence for hospitals, life sciences companies and payers. Our proprietary Comparative Rapid Cycle Analytics™ (CRCA™) solution leverages a revolutionary longitudinal census population database to help healthcare leaders make more informed formulary decisions that reduce costs and improve quality of care, while our advanced Service Line Costing & Profitability platform enables insights within the healthcare organization to help manage profitability, boost departmental efficiency and optimize revenues. Our goal is simple: to drive better outcomes while leading the transition to value-based care. Visit agilum.com.

About LIU Pharmacy

First established in 1886 as the Brooklyn College of Pharmacy and affiliated with LIU since 1929, LIU Pharmacy has completed more than 130 years of service to the state and the nation in the education of more than 20,000 undergraduate and graduate students, many of whom have attained prominence in pharmacy and the other health professions. The college attracts a diverse student population that strives to grow personally, intellectually and professionally in pharmacy and related fields. Visit liu.edu/pharmacy.

