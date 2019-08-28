Revolutionary Price Based Trading Method Helps Frustrated Traders Sky-Rocket Their Trading Accuracy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rain Maker Trading Method, a simple formula for finding explosive stock moves, before they explode, helps its members uncover big price moves, before they happen, resulting in large fast gains. This week it was announced that they are now providing an educational based learning platform and FREE alerts to those seeking to improve their trading accuracy.

Extreme Condition and Swing Compliance 246% 6 Days

Known for securing short-term pushes that lead to fast moves, the Rain Maker Trading Method uses out-of-the-money options on big blue-chip stocks on the S&P 500, with each trade having the potential for 125% to 1,000% gains.

That potential for gain, and this new level of accuracy is a winning formula for large consistent wins. "We pursue an unconventional form of stock trading to secure big, tangible wins for people everywhere," said Mark Deaton, Founder and Owner of Renegade Trader. "Our method is up to 70% accurate, we find trades that are not covered by big publications and Alert services, because these trades aren't throwing off any traditional signals."

The Rain Maker Trade setups are not found using traditional indicators, which means overbought/oversold conditions won't help you find these BIG wins. These trades are considered "off the radar" for 98% of all traders out there, traditional indicators won't be sounding any alarms for these trades.

The Rain Maker Trading Method is easy to implement and extremely intuitive, based on a simple formula that requires no complicated technical analysis or charting. Thus far, the company has observed that even the smallest trading accounts can generate up to $2,000 to $10,000 per month using this proven formula.

"Indicators won't help you – trust me, I've used every one of them in all manner of ways, while suffering consistent losses for years," said Deaton. "Instead, we search out one of our seven setups, that have six core principles at play, stacking up our odds and allowing for up to a 70%+ chance at a big win."

Mark Deaton is known for his ability to take brand-new traders into profitability in the shortest time possible, slashing 5-10 years from the learning curve.

He's also been published in several books and magazines, and has the #1 video of all time on YouTube on Bollinger Bands. His insight into how indicators work has led him to the discovery that they ALL fall short. The Rain Maker Trading Method doesn't use ANY indicators whatsoever.

For more information, check out: https://therainmakermethod.net/

Media Contact:

Mark Deaton

220660@email4pr.com

208-404-8157

SOURCE The Rain Maker Trading Method

Related Links

https://therainmakermethod.net

