Trending No. 1 in Popularity of all Kickstarter Projects, FOCI 2 is a Revolutionary Productivity Tech to Power Up 2022

CAMBRIDGE, England, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinylogics launched FOCI 2, its second generation, award winning productivity wearable. It was funded in an hour, and currently trending #1 of all Kickstarter projects. With a productivity tracking that rivals electroencephalogram (EEG), in two days of machine learning to customize to the wearer’s breathing pattern, FOCI 2 affords advance warning on poor work states such as fatigue and distraction. Biofeedback training then enables wearers to adjust to a better working state.

Work Smart with FOCI 2 - Kickstarter Campaign FOCI 2 Launch Image FOCI Main Features

Pre-orders are now available on Kickstarter , and backers are expected to receive their products in April of this year. Launch prices start from $79 for with limited discounts of over 40% off MSRP for the first backers.

"Work smart, play hard - is what it's really about" said Mick Adams at FOCI. "It is not how hard you work. Back in school, we saw so many hard workers who didn't do as well as they should. The leverage of working smart is even more evident in the workplace. Technology and tools are the game changer of how we excel and ... revel!"

Industry-leading productivity tracking

Compared to the first-generation FOCI, which debuted three years ago, FOCI's second-generation machine learning engine has evolved to rival EEG's capacity to track cognitive states and affords much more comfort than headbands. Clip to the waist, machine Learning profiles physiological, and translates diaphragmatic breathing patterns into productivity metrics.

Emotion Records tracks emotion states, such as focus, distraction, stress, calm, fatigue, and flow, during seated work.

Emotion Analytics evaluates risks of frustration, distractibility, procrastination, burnout and anxiety that impact productivity.

In-Work Stats provides real time metrics such as mental performance, flow traction metrics, and tension overload.

Productivity Reports summarize focus metrics and tension level through the course of work.

The sophistication in productivity tracking dwarfs all traditional methods such as timesheets, etc.

Revolutionary productivity boosts

In the past, users typically relied on productivity tools such as pomodoro and apps to block out distractions.

Now, FOCI sends real time tactile feedback to users when they are distracted or fatigued. This allows users to adjust their states in time. Users can customize 5 types of alerts to their preference.

FOCI affords a state-of-the art biofeedback training technology to help users adjust their work states and improve mental performance. The biofeedback training is complemented with four levels of focus skills, to tune out distraction, control procrastination, sustain longer focus, and peak mental flow.

About

FOCI 2 has won this year's iF DESIGN AWARD and Red Dot Design Award. It convinced the international jury for its cutting-edge machine learning and biofeedback technology, ergonomic design, and its social relevance to improving people's productivity, for their daily learning and work.

The original FOCI 1 started off as a Cambridge University e-tech project in 2017.

For more information, go to www.fociai.com or email at [email protected].

Press Contact: Mick Adams

[email protected]

+44 238 097 2412

Tinylogics Ltd