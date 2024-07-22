Revolutionary Pumpless Elfin Fountain to Officially Launch, Setting New Hydration Standards

HONG KONG, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a spectacularly successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, raising $691,771 from 8,104 backers, Elfin Fountain is excited to announce its official public release. This innovative pumpless pet water fountain is set to revolutionize pet hydration.

As we conclude delivering rewards to our backers, Elfin Fountain has received widespread praise. Liam, one of our backers, shared, "It's an excellent piece of kit. It's super easy to clean and to fill up with fresh water. My cat seems to really enjoy using it, and she is picky with water."

Engineered with the unique MagDrive™ technology, Elfin Fountain operates without a traditional pump, eliminating electrical leak risks and simplifying maintenance. The absence of a pump ensures a cleaner process, preventing slime buildup and health risks for pets.

Elfin Fountain's cordless design offers unprecedented placement flexibility, with a battery life lasting up to 30 days, ensuring pets have continuous access to fresh water. The fountain also features Dual Water Modes, a Filter Replace Reminder, and a Water Shortage Indicator, enhancing user convenience and pet care.

The Elfin Fountain will be officially available for pre-order starting July 22, 2024. It will officially launch on July 31st, and pre-order fulfillment will begin on the same date at Elfinfountain.com. The product aims to alleviate common pet owner concerns, ensuring no cleaning hassle, no risk of electrical leaks, and no wire limitations.

About Elfin: Elfin is a community of pet lovers and innovators dedicated to transforming pet care through smart technology. As devoted cat owners, the Elfin team is committed to enhancing the lives of pets and their human caretakers, especially in urban settings. Our mission is to develop innovative solutions that ensure pets' happiness and health while simplifying caretakers' lives. Elfin aims to merge urban living with the joy of pet ownership, enriching well-being for everyone involved. With creativity and care, Elfin is changing the world—one pet at a time.

Media Contact: Email: [email protected]

Website: Elfinfountain.com

Instagram: @elfinfountain.official

Facebook: Elfin Fountain

SOURCE Elfin Fountain