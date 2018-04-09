Revolutionary Request2Call Feature Connects Inmates with Loved Ones and Increases Security

This, coupled with frequent facility lockdowns, limited wall phones, and only certain hours when phones are available, often creates additional stressors for an inmate who is left wondering when they will get to finally check-in with a loved one. It also leads to inefficient and decreased communication between inmates and their friends and family members which can impact rehabilitation and increase the likelihood an inmate will recidivate.

GTL's Request2Call is an innovative new offering in the corrections market that alleviates the frustrations of infrequent communication between incarcerated individuals and their friends and family members. This new system allows inmates to receive notifications when their friends or family members are ready to receive a phone call, eliminating the stress of having to guess when their loved is available to take a call.

A recent news report described the benefits of the Request2Call feature at the Pima County Jail in Arizona and how inmates are making the most of this innovative feature. Inmates receive the request through an alert on their Inspire tablet and can either accept and initiate a phone call or dismiss the message.

Facility staff are also noticing an increase in security; facility lockdowns, which are necessary, can cause tension between staff and inmates. With features like Request2Call, this security exercise is now much easier to facilitate, the inmates have this new lifeline while in their cells for extended periods.

Maintaining a supportive network of family and friends while incarcerated is key to successful rehabilitation and in keeping inmates from re-offending upon release. Request2Call encourages an open line of communication between the inmate and their support system of friends and family members; which is key to successful re-entry into society.

GTL will continue to lead the corrections market by introducing new technologies, like Request2Call, that ensure inmates are able to successfully communicate with their loved ones in a secure, frequent, and convenient manner.

Kelly Lindman is a Director of Product Management and Customer Channels at GTL. She recently managed the inmate efficiency applications as well as the subscription service applications for the GTL Inspire® tablet program. Kelly has an undergraduate degree from Wright State University.

Press Contact:

Vinnie Mascarenhas

703-955-3894

vinnie.mascarenhas@gtl.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolutionary-request2call-feature-connects-inmates-with-loved-ones-and-increases-security-300626394.html

SOURCE GTL

Related Links

http://www.gtl.net

