Revolutionary Rick Simpson Oil Now Widely Available in Canada

Simpson Foundation

16 Nov, 2023, 05:06 ET

A Milestone for Health and Wellness as Canada Embraces the Benefits of RSO, Initially Scarce in Its Country of Origin.

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ironic turn of events, Rick Simpson Oil (RSO), once a rare commodity in its country of origin, is now widely available across Canada. This development marks a significant milestone in the health and wellness industry, especially considering the irony that Rick Simpson, the pioneer behind this potent oil, first discovered it in Canada.

RSO tincture
Rick Simpson, a true trailblazer in the field of cannabis-derived products, created RSO as a concentrated form of cannabis oil famed for its high THC content and potential therapeutic benefits. Despite its Canadian roots, acquiring high-quality RSO in the country's legal recreational market was, for a long time, surprisingly challenging. This irony did not go unnoticed by wellness enthusiasts and medical patients alike, who longed for easier access to this groundbreaking product.

The increased availability of RSO in Canada signifies a new era in health and wellness. Recognized for its potential to aid in various medical conditions, RSO has been a subject of intense interest and research. Users and health practitioners have reported promising results, particularly in the areas of pain relief, inflammation reduction, and potential assistance in managing certain chronic illnesses.

This expansion of RSO's availability is a response to the growing demand for more natural and potent therapeutic options. As more Canadians turn towards holistic health approaches, the need for products like RSO has never been more pronounced. The legal cannabis market in Canada has responded aptly, ensuring that quality, consistency, and accessibility are top priorities.

RSO is now widely available in a number of cities including: Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Ottawa, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Mississauga, and Vancouver.

SOURCE Simpson Foundation

