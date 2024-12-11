Revolutionary Robotic Surgery Combines Dual-System Technologies for Groundbreaking Prostate Procedure

Surgery utilizes Levita MARS Platform and its Dynamic Magnetic Positioning™ technology and Da Vinci Single Port Robotic System to deliver unprecedented precision and set a new standard for minimally invasive care.

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a pioneering advancement for robotic-assisted surgery, Professor Dr. Jeffrey Cadeddu at UT Southwestern Medical Center successfully performed the first-ever surgery utilizing two distinct systems: the MARS® platform from Silicon Valley-based Levita Magnetics and the Intuitive Da Vinci SP single-port robot. This landmark procedure represents a significant milestone in the evolution of robotic surgery, demonstrating how diverse technologies can work together to improve patient outcomes.

The procedure, a prostate removal surgery, utilized Levita's MARS platform to maneuver internal organs using its proprietary magnetic positioning system, enabling precise retraction of tissue with the goal of enhancing visualization to preserve nerves involved in sexual function and urinary continence. The neurovascular bundles responsible for erectile function and urinary continence are located adjacent to the prostate gland. The Da Vinci SP robot provided the single-port capabilities required for this complex urological surgery. By combining the two systems, the surgical team showcased a glimpse into the future of robotic-assisted surgery, where multiple systems complement one another to deliver optimal results.

"This marks the first time two different systems have been used together in a single robotic procedure, and it highlights the versatility of Levita's MARS platform," said Dr. Jeffrey Cadeddu, a leading urologist and professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. "The magnetic component of MARS added significant value by improving precision and enabling improved access to key areas of the pelvis."

A New Era in Robotic Collaboration

The groundbreaking surgery underscores the potential of robotic collaboration to benefit patients by incorporating technologies tailored for specific surgical needs. The Da Vinci SP robot excels in single-port precision, while the MARS platform is renowned for its magnetic capabilities that reduce incisions and improve maneuverability, making them an ideal pairing for this procedure.

"This procedure demonstrated that the MARS platform is both an independent surgical solution and also a powerful enhancement to traditional console-based robotic systems," said Dr. Alberto Rodriguez-Navarro, CEO and founder of Levita Magnetics. "By combining technologies, we're creating a new standard for surgery that prioritizes patient safety, efficiency, and better outcomes."

Expanding Applications

The magnetic technology in the MARS platform is already transforming high-volume surgeries, such as gallbladder, bariatric, and colorectal procedures. Its application in this complex urological surgery demonstrates its versatility and adaptability to more intricate cases. By facilitating precise movements and minimizing invasiveness, MARS brings significant value to both routine and complex procedures.

Looking Ahead

"My congratulations to Dr. Cadeddu and the team at UT Southwestern. True leadership and innovation," said Dr. Vipul Patel, world-renowned urologist and robotic surgeon at AdventHealth Celebration. "This procedure marks the beginning of multiple-robot cooperation and integration into the operating room. Two different systems working together in harmony to provide the optimal service to the surgeon and patient."

Levita's mission is to bring accessible and transformative technology solutions to modern medicine on a global scale. From clinics in South America to high-volume minimally invasive surgeries in the world's top hospitals, Levita's MARS technology is changing the way high-volume procedures and complex urological operations are performed, improving outcomes and accessibility.

