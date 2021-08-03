Revolutionary San Francisco Music City Hotel - Home of the San Francisco Music Hall of Fame-- Slashes Room Rates Amid Massive Building Renovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As San Francisco music venues reopen and travelers make plans for Outside Lands, BottleRock and other Bay Area festivals and concerts, Music City Hotel, an established creative hub for working musicians and traveling music fans, has dropped rates on its 36 boutique and hostel rooms for the next six months. Included is a free breakfast and free entry to the recently opened San Francisco Music Hall of Fame.

Located in vibrant Lower Nob Hill, with rooms themed around the legendary San Francisco musicians showcased in the adjoining, three-month-old San Francisco Music Hall of Fame Gallery, the hotel offers reduced rates as its building undergoes a multi-story, mission-driven renovation.

The aim?

"To ignite the San Francisco music scene," says Rudy Colombini, North Beach native, well-known San Francisco musician, real estate developer, and chief vision keeper of the larger organization behind the hotel and Hall of Fame Gallery, Music City San Francisco.

Due to the pandemic and the on-going high cost of maintaining a music career in the city, "the local scene in San Francisco has been asleep," says Colombini. "It's time for the wake-up call."

To that end, plans for the new Music City San Francisco building include 11 newly refurbished hotel rooms, 2500 sq. feet of bars and a restaurant, five live venues, 20 rooms for music education, interactive expansion of the Music Hall of Fame's 75 exhibits, four production studios and 19 rehearsal studios, all equipped for live streaming.

The goal is to provide comprehensive and affordable onsite resources for musicians of every type, and an exciting, cutting-edge destination where music lovers, near and far, can gather to experience the music side of the San Francisco Creator economy.

Music City Hotel, a member of the California Hotel and Lodging Association's Clean and Safe Program, adheres to current Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

