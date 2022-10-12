Revolutionary Self-Help Oracle Deck by Creator Alexandria Moran Heals Subconscious Blocks Just in Time for Halloween's Thinning of the Veil

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the veil between worlds thins during this time of year, we get unprecedented access to the unseen realm. But most people don't realize that there is also access granted to something else— the unseen realm WITHIN. The Halloween season is the best time of year for self-development and discovering the limitations in the subconscious mind. But how does one capitalize on this auspicious time for their own deep personal transformation and growth?

Shadow Work Oracle Deck and Guidebook Shadow Work Oracle Deck and Guidebook

The launch of a new oracle deck, Journey into the Underworld, is the answer! This beautifully designed, high-quality, 40-card deck acts like a personal guide to help you see where you are stuck and the 300-page guidebook teaches you how to transform your blocks with meditations, rituals, journal prompts, and insights.

Creator Alexandria Moran explains, "Most oracle decks can only show you the problem, but they can't help you figure out how to fix it. That frustrated me, so I created a deck and guidebook to create real change. This deck gives you the full roadmap towards transformation."

Using the ancient Babylonian concept of the "Underworld" as a symbol for the most hidden parts of the Self, each card compassionately guides you through the three phases of subconscious healing: The Descent (creating awareness of the block), the Reclamation (claiming personal responsibility as to why the block is there) and the Return (integrating a new way of being without the block). This three-part process is particularly successful during this time of year when we can't help but look within.

Outside of traditional therapy, there are very few resources available to do this kind of work on one's own. "Shadow Work" ( the process of exploring the subconscious) — can seem just as mysterious and unknown as the subconscious mind to most people. This deck is a revolutionary step toward empowering you to take ownership of your own healing process as you look at your subconscious lies, pain, habits, and traumas that keep you in a rut.

Whether you're someone who is looking to start their healing journey or you want to ignite a deeper sense of self-discovery, working with the Journey Into the Underworld deck and guidebook during this Halloween time can open portals to true miracles. Try it risk free! The brand offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don't love it.

For a limited time only, this deck and course can be purchased online at journeyintotheunderworld.com for a reduced price.

Media Contact:

Alexandria Moran

858-243-3038

[email protected]

SOURCE Alexandria Moran