Revolutionary Shapewear Meets Swimwear: YITTY Launches First-Ever 'Shaping Swim' Collection

Since its inception in 2022, YITTY has had a mounting demand for swimwear that incorporates the same shaping and smoothing technology found in their signature Nearly Naked shapewear collection. In response to this demand, the YITTY team spent nearly two years developing and testing an array of designs, materials, and shaping innovations on different body types to craft the perfect line.

With the unwavering belief that everybody has a swimwear body and a steadfast commitment to this sentiment throughout the creation process, YITTY's revolutionary Shaping Swim collection finally debuts with seven (7) shaping silhouettes ranging from cheeky to full coverage, available in six (6) must-have colors and one (1) eye-catching print.

The sculpting swimwear pieces are thoughtfully engineered with double-layered tricot compression zones strategically hidden in the waist and stomach areas to comfortably smooth and cinch curves. Additional encased tricot slings and stabilizers are seamlessly stitched along the bust to lift and define for the ultimate support. The sleek, classic styles effortlessly transition from pool to beach, making them ideal for spring break, summer vacations, and beyond.

"After hundreds of requests for swimsuits from our YITTY committee, customers and fans, I am excited to introduce YITTY SHAPING SWIM — THE EVOLUTION OF SWIMWEAR — no more soggy suits! We have spent the past two years infusing our best-selling, ground-breaking shapewear technology into WATER FRIENDLY sexy, swim silhouettes for every damn body — so now I can finally stop wearing Nearly Naked in my pool! We're making a splash into the swim category to offer more supportive swimwear that's comfortable and makes you feel great. Who else gon give you all that and more in sizes 6X to XS?! It's about damn time!" says Lizzo.

YITTY's swim campaign, created in collaboration with Dreambear Productions and mixed media Filmmaker Rafael Perez, known as Rafatoon, is a surreal visual experience inspired by the late 90's and early 2000's dynamic and colorful aesthetic. With his mastery of hybrid videos and graphic animations, Rafatoon ingeniously captures the transformative essence of YITTY's Shaping Swim line. This visually stunning creation deeply resonates with YITTY's core ethos, emphasizing the importance of feeling comfortable in one's own skin and celebrating individual beauty. Seamlessly blending style and innovation, the collection, coupled with such a striking campaign, leaves a lasting impression that goes beyond fashion, empowering individuals to embrace and love themselves unapologetically, regardless of their shape or size.

Key Specs:

Available in sizes 6X-XS

Medium compression shaping power and all-over smoothing

Sustainably designed with recycled nylon spandex

Chlorine resistant

Adjustable straps for a customized fit

Array of flattering necklines and cheeky to full coverage bottoms

Double-layered tricot zones in mid-section to comfortably hug, smooth & shape curves while enhancing the waist

Extra tricot slings at the bust for a supportive and defined lift

For more information about YITTY's Shaping Swim, visit: www.yitty.com starting April 1, 2024.

About YITTY:

YITTY was created and co-founded by four-time Grammy Award-winning Artist turned fashion entrepreneur, Lizzo. Named after her childhood moniker, YITTY marks an industry first: no-shame, smile inducing shapewear designed for all body types, with sizes ranging from size 6X to XS. Based on the principles of self-love, radical inner confidence, and effortless, everyday wear, YITTY creates a space for everyone to celebrate their curves, accentuate their beauty and be unapologetically themselves, no matter their shape or size. Collections blur the lines of inner and outerwear with intentional-meets-functional designs, sexy silhouettes, and bold colors and prints that are designed to be shown off. YITTY is a sister brand to Fabletics, the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world and available at www.YITTY.com . Select YITTY styles are also available on Fabletics.com. Prices range from $9.95 - $99.95 for VIP Members.

