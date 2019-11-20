Revolutionary Sleep Aid: Snore Cancelling Earbuds

What are snore-cancelling ear buds? Snore-cancelling earbuds provide active noise cancellation specially designed for low frequency sounds of snoring, but users can still hear important sounds such as alarms, children crying and smoke detectors. QuietOn Sleep snore cancelling earbuds are incredibly low profile for pillow comfort and offer a convenient switch for hearing mode. They don't require Bluetooth or emit harmful radio waves. The rechargeable battery lasts 20 hours.

Noise cancelling vs noise masking earbuds: What's the difference?

Noise cancelling earbuds produce an undetectable opposing sound wave that acts like a noise eraser while noise-masking earbuds produce constant white noise to drown out sounds. Traditional foam earplugs slightly muffle existing sounds.

"Secondhand Snoring": A real health issue that impacts relationships

People who sleep with snorers are likely to suffer some of the same health problems as snorers themselves, namely sleep deprivation which is linked to:

Cognitive impairment, such as memory and complex/rational thought.

Compromised immune and endocrine systems.

Significant reduction of alertness and motor control.

Dramatic increase of emotions such as stress, anxiety, anger, and depression.

Sleep deprivation and sleep disorders are estimated to cost Americans over $100 billion annually in lost productivity, medical expenses, sick leave, and property damage

Spouses of snorers wake up at least partially an average of 21 times an hour (Mayo Clinic). When snoring is eliminated, the sleep efficiency of the bed partner results in an average gain of 62 minutes of extra sleep per night and quality of life surges.

Who is ZQuiet?

ZQuiet was founded in 2008 by a married couple who struggled with the impact that snoring had on their sleep quality, health and intimacy. The company's signature anti-snoring mouthpiece created the largest and most recognizable brand name in treating snoring in the U.S. ZQuiet has expanded to offer a suite of solutions for snorers and their bed partners at www.zquiet.com. ZQuiet is partnering with QuietOn Ltd. to bring snore cancelling earbuds to the U.S. market.

Who is QuietOn?

QuietOn Ltd. is a technology company based in Finland that was established in 2015. The company's technology heritage is from Nokia. QuietOn develops and produces its own, patented earplugs that utilize active noise cancellation technology. QuietOn is currently partnered exclusively with ZQuiet in the U.S. at www.zquiet.com and on ZQuiet's Amazon store.

