SOF Veteran, and woman–owned company leads the mission to make care accessible, discreet, and mission-driven.

MONUMENT, Colo., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolutionary Telehealth, a Special Operations Forces (SOF) veteran and woman-owned company, today announced the launch of the Founders Program, offering affordable mental health support to those who serve: Military, First Responders, and their families, as well as civilians who dedicate their lives to serving others.

Revolutionary Telehealth launches Founders Program offering affordable, unlimited mental health support for veterans, first responders, and their families

Through their partnership with BetterHelp, a global leader in online therapy, Revolutionary Telehealth is launching mental health therapy options with a special Founders Launch for the first 250 who subscribe for a flat monthly rate of just $150 per month for Veterans, First Responders, and their families, and $175 per month for civilians providing 4 one-on-one sessions per month, unlimited workshops, and unlimited group programs. During the Founders Launch, this pricing is locked in for as long as subscribed. Unique only to Revolutionary Telehealth: families can add up to five loved ones for just $25 each per month to get the same amount of therapy, even without the Founders Launch promotion… this will always be the case.

**Enrollment for the Founders Launch is limited to the first 250 individuals who sign up at www.revth.co .

A Mission Born from Experience

Revolutionary Telehealth was founded by a team who have lived the mission firsthand, former Special Operations Forces Veterans who know what it means to shoulder invisible burdens.

"We built Revolutionary Telehealth because we've lived the gaps in care," said Kris Barriteau, CEO and retired U.S. Army Special Forces - Green Beret - Lieutenant Colonel. "We understand the frustration of navigating systems that don't fit our culture, our pace, or our confidentiality needs. This is our way to give back by creating access that is safe, respectful, and mission-driven."

"Our goal is to make care a daily part of readiness, not a last resort," said Shannon Darsow, Chief Marketing Officer of Revolutionary Telehealth. "We're here to make sure no one has to face these challenges alone."

Accessible. Discreet. Mission-Driven.

Every subscription includes access to licensed therapists through BetterHelp, flexible scheduling, and discreteness. Revolutionary Telehealth's nationwide model ensures accessibility from any device, anytime, anywhere in the U.S.

The Founders Launch represents Revolutionary Telehealth's commitment to redefining mental healthcare for those who serve, focusing on trust, cultural understanding, and holistic wellbeing.

About Revolutionary Telehealth

Revolutionary Telehealth (RevTH) is a nationwide SOF Veteran and woman-owned telehealth organization based in Monument, Colorado. Built by SOF Veterans for Military, First Responders, their families, and their communities. RevTH provides accessible, discreet, and culturally aligned healthcare services through leading national platforms such as Betterhelp. From those who served: Your health, our mission.

Learn more or enroll at www.revth.co .

