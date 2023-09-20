Revolutionary Transformation: Leading US IT Company Enhances Business Intelligence Ecosystem with Quantzig's Innovative Solutions

News provided by

Quantzig

20 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading IT company in the United States has successfully transformed its business intelligence ecosystem in collaboration with Quantzig, a renowned data analytics and advisory firm. The client, faced with the challenge of low dashboard consumption rates and usability issues with their extensive dashboard library, sought to revamp their data-driven decision-making tools.

Challenges: The client grappled with a multifaceted challenge within their business intelligence ecosystem. Despite amassing over 200 dashboards over the past decade, they encountered alarmingly low dashboard consumption rates. The abundance of dashboards was marred by critical usability problems – they were non-intuitive and demanded substantial effort to decode complex data and derive insights. Additionally, the dashboards suffered from dismal performance, with an average load time of 23 seconds, leading to user frustration and reduced usage. In essence, the client's vast dashboard library had turned into a hindrance rather than an asset. The challenge was to revamp the entire dashboard ecosystem, making it user-friendly and efficient, and rekindling interest among users to ensure these dashboards became valuable tools for data-driven decision-making.

Solutions: Quantzig initiated a design thinking-driven strategy, organizing workshops to pinpoint crucial business drivers and necessary data points for end-users. This approach fostered a user-centric perspective, aligning data and insights with practical end-user needs. By enhancing relevance and usability, the solutions empowered users to drive key business outcomes effectively, bridging the gap between data and actionable insights.

To enhance usability and facilitate efficient decision-making, Quantzig designed dashboards with a user-friendly 3-click interface. This intuitive approach enabled users to navigate swiftly from Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to actionable recommendations in just three clicks, reducing cognitive load and improving user satisfaction.

Recognizing the importance of dashboard performance, Quantzig meticulously architected the data infrastructure to ensure speedy loading and responsiveness. This optimization involved data restructuring, efficient indexing, and leveraging performance-oriented database technologies. As a result, users experienced significantly reduced dashboard load times, mitigating frustration and encouraging regular usage.

The collaborative efforts between the leading IT company and Quantzig have resulted in a transformative enhancement of the client's business intelligence ecosystem. The new data-driven tools offer user-centric insights, accelerate the decision-making process, and maximize the utility of dashboards for informed decision-making.

To discover how Quantzig revolutionized the client's business intelligence ecosystem, click here!

About Quantzig:

Quantzig  is a leading data analytics and advisory firm specializing in providing data-driven solutions to businesses worldwide. With a strong focus on delivering real-time insights, Quantzig empowers companies to make informed decisions and drive effective strategies across various industries, including IT, healthcare, retail, and more.

SOURCE Quantzig

Also from this source

Quantzig Drives Retail Transformation: Enhancing Customer Experiences and Revenue for a Leading US E-commerce Retailer

Quantzig Delivers Groundbreaking Solution to Tackle Cost Leakages for Leading US Distribution Company

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.