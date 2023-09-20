Revolutionary Transformation: Leading US IT Company Enhances Business Intelligence Ecosystem with Quantzig's Innovative Solutions

Challenges: The client grappled with a multifaceted challenge within their business intelligence ecosystem. Despite amassing over 200 dashboards over the past decade, they encountered alarmingly low dashboard consumption rates. The abundance of dashboards was marred by critical usability problems – they were non-intuitive and demanded substantial effort to decode complex data and derive insights. Additionally, the dashboards suffered from dismal performance, with an average load time of 23 seconds, leading to user frustration and reduced usage. In essence, the client's vast dashboard library had turned into a hindrance rather than an asset. The challenge was to revamp the entire dashboard ecosystem, making it user-friendly and efficient, and rekindling interest among users to ensure these dashboards became valuable tools for data-driven decision-making.

Solutions: Quantzig initiated a design thinking-driven strategy, organizing workshops to pinpoint crucial business drivers and necessary data points for end-users. This approach fostered a user-centric perspective, aligning data and insights with practical end-user needs. By enhancing relevance and usability, the solutions empowered users to drive key business outcomes effectively, bridging the gap between data and actionable insights.

To enhance usability and facilitate efficient decision-making, Quantzig designed dashboards with a user-friendly 3-click interface. This intuitive approach enabled users to navigate swiftly from Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to actionable recommendations in just three clicks, reducing cognitive load and improving user satisfaction.

Recognizing the importance of dashboard performance, Quantzig meticulously architected the data infrastructure to ensure speedy loading and responsiveness. This optimization involved data restructuring, efficient indexing, and leveraging performance-oriented database technologies. As a result, users experienced significantly reduced dashboard load times, mitigating frustration and encouraging regular usage.

The collaborative efforts between the leading IT company and Quantzig have resulted in a transformative enhancement of the client's business intelligence ecosystem. The new data-driven tools offer user-centric insights, accelerate the decision-making process, and maximize the utility of dashboards for informed decision-making.

To discover how Quantzig revolutionized the client's business intelligence ecosystem, click here!

About Quantzig:

Quantzig is a leading data analytics and advisory firm specializing in providing data-driven solutions to businesses worldwide. With a strong focus on delivering real-time insights, Quantzig empowers companies to make informed decisions and drive effective strategies across various industries, including IT, healthcare, retail, and more.

SOURCE Quantzig