Revolutionary Website Launches to Help People Start Their Own LLC

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many new prospective businessowners fall at the very first hurdle of setting up a business or Limited Liability Company (LLC) because of the complexity involved in bringing it to existence. With an idea, product, or service ready to be brought to life, a lack of knowledge required to deal with the specific state rules and regulations, the mandatory paperwork and even the requirements and costs involved with such a venture, ultimately bring things to an unfortunate halt.

Now, an experienced group put together by Kevin Peters, a corporate lawyer who has been in practice for nearly two decades, have tackled the issue head-on by creating a revolutionary website that brings far more clarity and guidance on starting a business or an LLC, no matter what state you reside in. The group, consisting of business academics, business professionals and young entrepreneurs made it their mission to make the process of business ownership easy for everyone – and with that, 'How to Start an LLC guide' was born.

What is 'How to Start an LLC'?

If you're considering forming an LLC, you may already be aware that it's a business structure offering the benefit of limited liability protection along with flexible tax options. Your research would have informed you that as owners, you are not personally liable for the company's debts or liabilities, which may be one of the reasons why this structure is the right option for your new venture.

However, deciding that your new company should be an LLC is perhaps the easy part. The process of bringing it to existence can be a long and tedious.

'How to Start an LLC' is the ultimate guide on everything you need to form an LLC, from start to finish. With clear, expert guidance, beginning with choosing your state and ending with the confirmation of an employer identification number (EIN), the website is a must-utilize resource for anybody who doesn't want to battle the complexity of the process by themselves.

How It Works

The team at 'How to Start an LLC Guide' have broken down the entire process into six steps, which are as follows:

Selecting a State Naming Your LLC Choosing a Registered Agent Filing LLC Articles of Organization Creating an LLC Operating Agreement Getting an EIN

Within these six steps are very specific actions you must take in order to progress to the next. Without the use of the website, you would need to rely on state guidance, picking up forms from different locations and websites, asking different experts in the industry for guidance on progress etc., yet with the 'How to Start an LLC Guide' website, the network of guidance and advice is already built in, accessible from one website.

Why Use It?

The 'How to Start an LLC Guide' website removes all such headaches by providing a step-by-step guide on how to form an LLC in every state. This is a monumental achievement considering that many states have different requirements.

A step-by-step guide on forming an LLC in every US state

Links that lead you straight to government pages where forms are required to be filled out

Should online services be unavailable in states, you are provided options to download the correct documents, to be filled out, with guidance provided on where to take them

The addresses of the secretary of state office, or even the revenue office you need to visit

Applicable information on further LLC services, such as insurance.

What Issues Can I Encounter by Doing It Myself?

Before creating the website, the teams found that the most common issues that arose when forming an LLC were:

I don't know where to go to reserve names or file forms

I have no in-depth understanding of the requirements nor the costs

I'm unaware of where to find registered agents

I have no prior knowledge in preparing LLC ownership documents

These issues overarch many smaller, more complicated issues, that ultimately slow down the entire process. The 'How to Start an LLC Guide' website was created specifically for those who want to avoid such issues, or who are currently experiencing them.

Finally, a process that makes business-ownership easy for everybody

The team behind the 'How to Start an LLC Guide' website made it their mission to become the ultimate guide for new business owners, and that what they have achieved. No matter your expertise in the area, whether you're completely new to the world of business or you're an experienced businessperson who wants to form a new company, the website truly houses everything you need in a clear, concise and manageable format.

How to Start an LLC Guide is the brainchild of Kevin Peters, a corporate lawyer with over two decades of practice experience, who brought together business academics and professionals and young entrepreneurs to provide everything you need to know in order to form an LLC. To find out more about why it was set up and how it works, visit their about us section and for direct enquiries, visit their contact us section.

