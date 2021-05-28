Revolutionary X-ray Technology From Australia to Transform American Airport Security

SeaTac chosen for Micro-X Inc's USA headquarters

Official Opening at 10 am PDT, Friday May 28

855 S 192nd Street, Suite B600, Seattle, WA 98148

With:

Congressman Adam Smith , chair of the House Armed Services Committee

, chair of the House Armed Services Committee Brigadier Hugh Meggitt representing Australian Defence Staff, Embassy of Australia

representing Australian Defence Staff, Embassy of Stephen Patterson , South Australian Minister for Trade and Investment (Pre-recorded)

, South Australian Minister for Trade and Investment (Pre-recorded) Erin Sitterley , SeaTac Mayor

Technology featured:

World's first electronic x-ray tube, using nano technology to create the most significant innovation in x-ray tubes in over 100 years

Rover: the first FDA approved system using Micro-X's revolutionary x-ray technology

Prototype self-service baggage scanner, reimagining the future of airport security.

SEATTLE, Wash., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian company, Micro-X has chosen SeaTac, Washington State, as its US headquarters as it expands its capabilities to better support their rapidly growing business.

The proximity to the Airport for Micro-X's future airline passenger self-screening development, the exceptional level of software talent in the greater Seattle Region, and the room in south King County for the company's expansion plans all contributed to SeaTac being chosen as the ideal location.

Micro-X has reinvented how X-rays are generated. Using their patented carbon nanotube X-ray cold emitter technology, they've invented Rover, a mobile X-ray machine that weighs less than 220 lbs and is ruggedized for high intensity use in field hospitals and remote locations.

But the technology can do much more. It could transform airport security across America, enabling faster and more reliable X-ray baggage screening, reimagining airport checkpoints.

"Today, we're expanding our US operations," says Peter Rowland, Micro-X Australian CEO.

"Our new SeaTac facility will be a center of excellence for imaging product development that will revolutionize medical, defense, and security x-ray imaging," says Brian Gonzales CEO of Micro-X's rapidly expanding US operations.

"Our mobile X-ray machines are available now for use in public and military hospitals. They're lighter, cheaper, more robust, and more precise than our competitors."

The patented invention that makes all these ideas possible is inside our 3.3 lb x-ray tube which replaces a conventional x-ray tube weighing more than 44 lbs.

Read the full media release at https://micro-x.com/revolutionary-x-ray-technology-from-australia-to-transform-american-hospitals-and-airports/

