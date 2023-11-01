Revolutionize At-Home Patient Care with Proclaim™, the World's First and Only Custom-Jet Oral Irrigator; Trial Devices Now Shipping to Dental Practices

Better Preventative Care is within Reach with Proclaim Custom-Jet Oral Irrigator

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Customized preventative health company Proclaim™ , is calling for tech-forward dental practices to sign up to be one of the first to trial its breakthrough medical device, the Custom-Jet Oral Irrigator. This Preventative Health System is the world's first and only personalized and fully automated solution to provide users with a 360-degree deep clean at home. As a result, it's clinically proven to reduce the signs of gingivitis in just 7 seconds a day at the push of a button.

Utilizing the latest in digital intraoral scanning – facilitated through Proclaim dental partners – and advanced 3D-printing technology, Proclaim designs each patient's custom mouthpiece with up to 60 precisely-placed pressurized jets along both facial and lingual interproximal sites.

The jets send pulsing water between the teeth and below the gumline, providing a 360-degree deep-clean at the push of a button for consistent, effective results every time. Unlike existing manual solutions, this innovation was specially designed to offer patients a more sustainable and easier way to improve and maintain their oral health care habits at home, resulting in better preventative care.

Dr. Steven Glassman, DDS and renowned cosmetic dentist to the stars, shared, "This device will truly revolutionize the guidance we can give our adult patients who are struggling with varying levels of gum disease, especially for those who find it difficult to maintain a proper oral care routine at home."

Clinical trial patients using Proclaim showed significant reductions in plaque accumulation, gingival inflammation and bleeding, and improvements in both pocket depth and bleeding on probing compared to traditional tooth brushing and flossing. After 30 days of use, the overall results showed 82% reduction in gingival bleeding, 41% reduction in gingival inflammation, 23% reduction in pocket depth and 34% reduction in plaque accumulation. The published clinical trial results can be accessed here .

Dr. Jonathan Nicozisis, DMD, MS, nationally recognized orthodontist and Invisalign expert, added, "The Proclaim experience is life changing for patients. It's the first oral care innovation I've seen in decades that combines cutting-edge technology with clinically proven effectiveness. And by customizing and automating the process, we're able to remove the barriers to better oral health that many of our patients face on a daily basis."

Once a patient purchases Proclaim online, they are prompted to schedule an appointment for an intraoral scan at a dental partner location near them. This step is essential for 3D printing their custom mouthpiece. Once complete, the mouthpiece and Custom-Jet Oral Irrigator are shipped directly to the patient for immediate use.

For a limited time, Proclaim is offering trial devices of the Custom-Jet Oral Irrigator for dental professionals who want to experience the difference for themselves. Learn more about becoming a Proclaim partner and sign up for your chance to receive an exclusive trial device at Professional.ProclaimHealth.com . The Custom-Jet Oral Irrigator will be shipping soon and trial quantities are limited.

About Proclaim™

Founded in 2017 in Mountain View, California, Proclaim is a leading preventative health company committed to building innovative, tech-driven solutions that drastically improve the quality of daily oral care. Proclaim's Custom-Jet Oral Health System is a clinically proven at-home solution that effortlessly transforms the health of your entire mouth in just 30 days. Each system features a custom-fit mouthpiece with up to 60 precisely placed jets that pulse water between the teeth, providing a 360-deep clean that reaches below the gum line, all in just seven seconds. With the push of a button, Proclaim delivers a professional-level clean that has been shown to start reducing the signs of gum disease in as little as 15 days and is up to 13x more effective than flossing.

For more information, visit Professional.ProclaimHealth.com .

Methodology

192 adult subjects completed the 30-day randomized, examiner-blinded clinical trial, with 61 subjects randomly assigned to the control group (brushing only), 65 subjects randomly assigned to the brushing + floss group, and 66 subjects randomly assigned to the brushing + Proclaim Oral Care System group. All subjects were provided with an ADA reference soft manual toothbrush and ADA accepted fluoride toothpaste and were instructed to brush 2x daily according to their usual habits. Subjects in the Proclaim group visited the research site once daily to use the Custom-Jet Oral Irrigator at the maximum setting (with water). Those in the floss group were instructed to floss once daily at home. Gingivitis was assessed at six sites per tooth using the Modified Gingival Index (MGI) and bleeding on a marginal probing via Gingival Bleeding Index (GBI), and plaque was measured using the Rustogi Modified Navy Plaque Index (RMNPI). Additionally, periodontal probing depth (PPD) and bleeding on probing (BOP) were measured at six sites per tooth. The clinical trial referenced was conducted at Salus Research in Fort Wayne, Indiana, an ADA-qualified research site.

