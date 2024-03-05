Revolutionize Music Education with OnMusic Hub (OMH)

HERNDON, Va., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect For Education Inc. (C4E) introduces OnMusic Hub (OMH), the ultimate, integrated platform that ushers in a new era for music teaching and learning.

Designed by music educators for music educators, OnMusic Hub gives teachers all the tools and resources teachers need to easily create, combine, customize, and deliver content. Additionally teachers have access to real-time live lessons, group performances, and auditions for face-to-face or online learners.

OMH offers teachers the ability to use an unprecedented collection of licensed assets and OER (Open Educational Resources) to create interactive, engaging, accessible, and affordable learning materials and deliver them as synchronous or hybrid lessons that learners can immediately access on their desktop, web, or mobile devices in online, face-to-face, or blended modes.

OnMusic Hub gives teachers and institutions access to:

Course Building: Finally, an intuitive drag-and-drop environment that requires no programming skills to master building lessons. Integrates course building tools with a content management system that comes loaded with music assets for easy, time-saving course creation.

File Management: Allows teachers to use audio, animations, profiles, listening guides, scores, video, images and more already categorized and built into OMH. Easily search, collect, and integrate resources into lessons without ever leaving the platform or search or upload assets and add them lessons while you are building the lesson.

C4E Studio: An online music lesson delivery platform that integrates powerful, intuitive, and low-latency teaching and evaluation tools with graded syllabi templates, timesaving automated lesson scheduling and payment management functions. C4E Studio tutors are highly qualified higher education and community instructors.

C4E Audition: A smart, convenient, integrated package complete with performance evaluation tools and customizable rubrics to manage web-based auditions.

OnMusic Dictionary: A vast reference and research resource accessed by millions of users every month.

Flexible Course Access: Courses can be served directly from OMH's powerful Learning Management System (LMS), or easily incorporated into a school's existing LMS via LTI (Learning Tools Interactivity).

Dr. Jerquel Rolle-Forbes from the University of Bahamas shares, "As a lecturer, I liked that the platform included everything and more in terms of material needed to prepare for instruction. From worksheets to scores, to animations and audio examples and so much more. I also want to make note that when I needed tech assistance that I always got a quick response and quick resolution."

With OnMusic Hub, Connect For Education Inc. continues to lead the charge in reshaping the landscape of music instruction, empowering educators to inspire and enrich a new generation of learners.

